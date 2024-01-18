Best 556 Icarus Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Light Machine Guns are known to be monster weapons that either contend with the META or define it themselves, so far they are keeping pace. So players are looking at the LMGs left in the dust of time for the next big weapon. Here’s our build of the best 556 Icarus loadout in MW3 and Warzone.

Best 556 Icarus Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best 556 Icarus Attachments

The 556 Icarus was an overlooked weapon in Warzone 2 despite its incredible fire rate and accuracy for an LMG, making it a formidable gun at any range. Moving into MW3 and Warzone 3, it’s no surprise that the 556 Icarus is capable of cleaning out an entire squad without breaking a sweat. Its stats are similar to the Bruen Mk9 and Pulemyot 762, a heavy and sluggish weapon with some insane damage output.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition : 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds Optic: Slate Reflector

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor is the perfect muzzle attachment that keeps us off the map, improves recoil a nudge, and vastly increases our damage range. That boost in damage is further propelled forward by the FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel, ensuring we can take gunfights from any range and still offer exceptional damage output. Since the 556 Icarus has some incredible accuracy, we utilize the high-powered 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds for some extra stopping power while sacrificing some recoil control. But fear not, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip mitigates that loss and guarantees that the 556 Icarus always has the best accuracy.

Finally, we have the Slate Reflector for a clean optic, but it can be swapped out for one of your preferences.

Best 556 Icarus Perks

Our perks are generally recommended for Warzone and are mostly irrelevant to the weapon you’re using. Here we detail our all-around perk package for any player.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand is a great pick for an LMG player as it offers a faster way to reload your giant magazine. Double Time is a must-have in Urzikstan so you can traverse open sightlines without imminent danger.

Tempered offers a 33% faster plating speed and frees up some bag space for plenty of nicknacks and gadgets. Our last perk is High Alert and it promises to keep you alive while offering plenty of information on enemy positions.

Best 556 Icarus Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best 556 Icarus Attachments

For Modern Warfare 3, we have to make some drastic changes to ensure the 556 Icarus can both stand up to the META weapons and navigate the maps at respectable speeds. Without both points covered, we’ll either lose every gunfight or spend our time sat watching a choke point. High-damage and high-accuracy weapons already start well, so we just need to make some strategic adjustments to bring the 556 Icarus to the front stage.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : FTAC SB

: FTAC SB Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

We start our list with the FTAC SB barrel, the first in many improvements to the mobility of the 556 Icarus, helping with ADS speeds at the cost of some accuracy. The Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip is here to mitigate the loss of consistency and ensure our shots hit true while being as agile as possible. For some massive improvements to handling we have the FSS OLE-V Laser so you draw this massive weapon as fast as possible.

Finally, we have the Slate Reflector that can be swapped out for any optic of your choice and the XTEN Grip for one final sprint to fire and ADS speed improvements.

Best 556 Icarus Perks

Perks are the foundation of a good loadout and while they may look slightly different in Modern Warfare 3, they still play this crucial role. The 556 Icarus is a sluggish LMG with a high damage range, so we want to equip perks to benefit our loadout.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest will keep us mobile when we need to rotate, offering us the ability to Tac Sprint for longer and a quicker recharge time. Our Quick-Grip gloves negate a big weakness of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary when the big gun isn’t needed. Stalker Boots offer faster strafe speeds for better movement. Finally, the EOD Padding protects us from stray frag grenades or highly damaging killstreaks.

And there you have it, the best 556 Icarus loadout for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.