How to Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship Strider in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Rubicon 3 is certainly a turbulent planet, with some of the best evidence of this being how weaponized the RBF’s mining ship is. The Strider is going to serve as a multi-stage level with checkpoints, but if you’re having a hard time taking on this monstrosity, here’s how to destroy the Mining Ship, the Strider in Armored Core 6.

How Do You Get to the Strider in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

The mission starts you off quite a ways from the Strider itself, which gives you plenty of time to take in the sheer size of your target. Your handler will have you start making your way there, only to find a couple of MTs out in the sand to try to stop you. When you take them out, the Strider will be alerted and they will start to use the Eye to attack you with an extraordinarily powerful laser.

Avoid the Eye’s lasers by performing a Quick Boost on the ground just before the laser reaches you. You might have to do it a little earlier than feels right, but once you get the hang of it you can dodge the laser attacks without much concern. If they do hit you though, it’ll deal an immense amount of damage, so don’t get caught too many times.

The Strider will also launch volleys of missiles at you, interspersed with the laser attacks. To avoid these, make sure you’re in the air to dodge the blast radius and Quick Boost away from them to be safe. Assault Boost your way ever closer to the Strider and you’ll finally be in range to start doing damage.

How Do You Attack the Mining Ship in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Once you’re close enough to the Strider, you’ll be instructed to take out one of the legs to stop it from moving. At this point, the sheer scale of this ship becomes apparent, because I found myself fully draining my energy to just get up high enough to the joint of the leg to shoot it. Once you do you’ll be able to start making your way up the side of the behemoth.

From here, you’ll have to start taking out the four sub generators for the Eye, being incredibly careful to not let the laser clip you while you do so. You’ve got to hit them from the right angle, but they’ll blow without much effort. Be careful as you get to the generator on the bottom of the Strider, because if you don’t have enough energy to fly back up, you can find yourself losing a whole lot of health just from falling too low.

If you went for the bottom generator last, you can take a vertical catapult right up to the top deck of the ship, where you’ll come face-to-face with the Eye of the Strider. Focus as much of your firepower as possible on it and it’ll eventually detonate, forcing you to leave the mining ship as it spectacularly explodes behind you. As Walter says, the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

There you have it, that’s how you destroy the weaponized mining ship the Strider in Armored Core 6. It’s certainly the largest target you’ve had so far in the game, but it seems fair to say that it won’t be the biggest. If you’re looking for more help on some other missions in AC6, or maybe you thought the first boss was just too much, check back here for more.