How to Beat Attack the Dam Complex Mission in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

621, Gun 13, what’s the difference? When you’re attacking the RBF’s Dam Complex in Armored Core 6, there won’t be any. On this mission, you’ll be teaming up with two other ACs to help you along the way, but in case there’s too much Dam resistance, here’s how to beat the Attack the Dam Complex mission in AC6.

How Do You Destroy the Facilities on the Dam?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

The mission will begin with you and your two new tentative allies rushing towards the dam, only to be met with an enemy MT squad trying to stop you. Take out the squad between you and your allies, then aim for the structural targets at each waypoint. Like the transport helicopters , these targets won’t be attacking you themselves, so if you clear out the defenses around them you can target them without issue.

When you get to the last waypoint, you’ll be met with another MT squad, but this time it will be paired with an enemy AC. Similar to the Tester AC in one of the earlier missions, make sure to keep moving as much as possible to avoid getting pinned down the the ACs attacks, and take advantage of when it goes into ACS Overload. This time however, you’ve got a little help from your “friends,” so be sure to keep the AC at a close enough range to them where they’ll help you with the fight.

After you’ve taken out the enemy AC, you’ll be instructed to finish off the dam complex by destroying the last of the infrastructure. To do this, fly your way up to the vertical catapult and use it to launch yourself up to the top of the dam where you can destroy the rest of the structure and complete your mission. Make sure to wipe up as many hostiles as possible to maximize your COAM for the mission as well.

That’s all there is to attacking the Dam Complex in Armored Core 6. Having help from allies definitely changes the pace of the game, but they don’t make it seem like they’re going to keep on helping you forever. While you wait for them to make up their minds, why not check out a few other AC6 guides?