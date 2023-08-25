How to Destroy the Tester AC in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

As a merc with no mouth, making a name for yourself on Rubicon 3 isn’t always easy. That’s why, when you find out that Dafeng Core industries has a Tester AC, you’ve got to take it out and solidify your reputation. However, if you’re struggling to take out this pilot-in-training, here’s how to destroy the Tester AC in Armored Core 6.

How Do You Beat the Tester AC in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Luckily, as far as the boss fights are in the early game, Dafeng’s test unit isn’t going to be the hardest one you’ll face. It’s operated by a student pilot, so don’t expect them to be the best of the best, but he’s still got moxie. To beat the Tester AC, focus on dodging the locking missiles and sword attacks and time a direct, powerful hit on the AC when you get it to ACS Overload.

Luckily, there are no other enemies for you to have to contend with during this battle, allowing you to focus as much of your energy as possible on the Tester AC. This should give you the time and opportunity to really get an idea of the pattern of its attacks, as well as how best to counter them with your own. The most important thing to focus on is making sure that you take the open opportunity of their ACS Overload to inflict the maximum damage.

Luckily, that’s all there is to destroying the Tester AC in Armored Core 6. This will certainly serve as a reprieve from some of the fights that you’re going to be enduring throughout the game, so maybe just try not to enjoy it too much. That poor student sounded pretty sad to lose that fight, so learn from his mistakes and check out some of our other AC6 guides.