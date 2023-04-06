The 30 Strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Some trainers say that the most important thing in Pokemon is battling with ‘mons that they like and have grown attached to. Sometimes though, you just need some ridiculous strength to completely overwhelm the competition. Here are the 30 strongest Pokemon you can get in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO’s 30 Strongest Pokemon

Before getting into the full list, let’s break down the different categories. It wouldn’t make sense to assemble a comprehensive list of the strongest Pokemon in general because not only would it be unwieldy but it’s also not very helpful. We broke it down by each major GO Battle League and then raids as well.

15 Strongest Pokemon GO Raid Attackers

Pokemon GO raids are the best because they’re all about throwing your best Pokemon out there and seeing how much damage they can really shell out. The 15 Pokemon below are the strongest according to Pokebattler.

Primal Groudon (Ground) Suggested Moves: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Groudon was already one of the top 10 strongest Pokemon in the game and then GO Tour Hoenn came around and introduced essentially the mega version. Shadow Mewtwo is the only Pokemon that comes close to matching Primal Groudon’s strength and even then it’s no match. Shadow Mewtwo (Psychic) Suggested Moves: Confusion, Psystrike

For your sake, we hope you didn’t purify the Shadow Mewtwo you got from Giovanni. Sure it looks like it’s not very happy with that evil aura around it, but that makes Mewtwo so much stronger. Mega Gengar (Ghost, Poison) Suggested Moves: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar hits like a truck with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball. However, it suffers from the same lack of HP and defense that its original form has. Be very careful when you use this glass cannon. Primal Kyogre (Water) Suggested Moves: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Kyogre was already great like Groudon, but this Primal form just puts it over the top. That combined with the attack Origin Pulse makes it the undisputed best Water-type raid attacker in Pokemon GO. Mega Blaziken (Fire/Fighting) Suggested Moves: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y ruled the ranks of the Fire-type attackers up until this Pokemon came out. Mega Blaziken also features Fighting-type attacks, but it’s best to focus on using a single type of damage when taking on raid bosses. Mega Charizard Y (Fire/Flying) Suggested Moves: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y is no longer the king of the Fire-type raid attackers in Pokemon GO. However, it’s still an incredibly strong Mega Pokemon that’s worth using if you can’t Mega evolve Blaziken. Mega Banette (Ghost) Suggested Moves: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Just like Mega Charizard Y, there is a better option for this type of raid attacker in Pokemon GO. However, Mega Banette isn’t weak to Psychic-type attacks like Mega Gengar is. Keep that in mind if you’re getting wiped out too quickly in raids. Groudon (Ground) Suggested Moves: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

If you needed any indication of how strong Groudon is as a raid attacker, then look around at Pokemon above it and below it on this list. It sits right up there with Mega Pokemon. Mega Houndoom (Dark/Fire) Suggested Moves: Snarl, Foul Play

Here comes the first Dark-type raid attacker on the list. Mega Houndoom is ok for a Fire-type, but you’ll definitely want to use its much stronger Dark moveset for taking on Psychic and Ghost Pokemon. Shadow Mamoswine (Ice/Ground) Suggested Moves: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Finally, a temporary break from Mega Pokemon for a short while. If you catch some Shadow Swinub, DO NOT purify them. With a past community day and Swinub being a fairly common Pokemon, this is probably one of the most accessible ‘mons on this list. Mega Aerodactyl (Rock/Flying) Suggested Moves: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

The Mega version of one of the original fossil Pokemon is the best Rock-type raid attacker in the game. Its second type of Flying gives it some extra weaknesses, but that shouldn’t be an issue in the raids you’d want to use Mega Aerodactyl in any way. Terrakion (Fighting/Rock) Suggested Moves: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Another Rock Pokemon is here, but this one actually favors its Fighting-type attacks. Not only is Terrakion extremely bulky, but it also packs a ridiculous punch that not even the extremely popular budget option of Shadow Machamp can match. Reshiram (Fire/Dragon) Suggested Moves: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Before Fusion Flare came out, Reshiram was a good but not top-tier Fire-type raid attacker. Now it’s arguably the best Fire-type non-Mega to use in raids. Mega Alakazam (Psychic) Suggested Moves: Confusion, Psychic

As this list nears its end, it loops back around to an extremely powerful Psychic-type Pokemon. While some might argue that Mega Alakazam’s Psychic-type boost makes it more valuable than Shadow Mewtwo, there’s no doubt that it’s the best Psychic-type Mega in Pokemon GO. Hydreigon (Dark/Dragon) Suggested Moves: Snarl, Foul Play

Last but not least is the three-headed Dark-type dragon, Hydreigon. It impressively beats out other strong Dark-type Pokemon like Shadow Tyranitar and Mega Absol. Just be careful when using it against Dragon- or Ice-type Pokemon.

5 Strongest Great League Pokemon

The Great League in Pokemon GO is probably the most fun because there are many rarely used ‘Pokemon ‘mons that are relevant in the meta. Each top-five list is according to PvPoke.

Registeel (Steel) Suggested Moves: Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon

Registeel is one of those Pokemon that you don’t see used very often outside of PvP. However, don’t let that cloud your judgment. Registeel will wipe your team and laugh at most damage that Great League Pokemon can deal. There’s a reason it has been top-tier since the beginning of PvP. Galarian Stunfisk (Ground/Steel) Suggested Moves: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake

Anything that can beat Registeel deserves to be here. It lacks the seniority of Registeel as a top-tier ‘mon, but it absolutely deserves to be here with tons of resistance and the ridiculously fast Mud Shot. Scrafty (Dark/Fighting) Suggested Moves: Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch

Pretty much anything that can go toe-to-toe with Registeel is gonna be top-tier in the Great League. The only issue Scrafty has is that it can get KO’d pretty quickly against Fighting-types. However, Power-Up Punch can boost its attack enough to get some unlikely KOs. XL Medicham (Fighting/Psychic) Suggested Moves: Counter, Ice Punch, Shadow Ball

Medicham is the first XL Pokemon on the list. This means you’ll need Candy XL to get it to the point where it’s relevant in Great League battles. Once XL Medicham is there, it can deal a ton of damage to just about any Pokemon with three different types of attacks. Trevenant (Ghost/Grass) Suggested Moves: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball

Rounding out the list is the only Ghost-type ‘mon on the list, Trevenant. Don’t just think it’s a one-trick pony though, Trevenant is also part Grass which means it can learn Seed Bomb and absolutely destroy Water-, Ground-, and Rock-types.

5 Strongest Ultra League Pokemon

Ultra League is the next step up from Great League, and it’s where we start to see Legendary Pokemon dominate the higher tiers. Registeel still holds the top spot, but there’s a decent mix of different Pokemon types here.

XL Registeel (Steel) Suggested Moves: Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the Ultra League, Registeel is yet again the best Pokemon in this league too. Lock on charges the highly powerful Focus Blast and Zap Canon unfairly fast. Cresselia (Psychic) Suggested Moves: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast

Cresselia is one of those Pokemon that was decent but got a huge boost later on because of a new attack. It already had the powerful Psycho Cut and Moonblast, but Grass Knot gives Cresselia even more utility on top of impressive bulk. XL Pidgeot (Normal/Flying) Suggested Moves: Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird

I bet you weren’t expecting to see Pidgeot here because it’s one of the first Pokemon and not often seen as strong. With enough Candy XL, Pidgeot becomes the best Flying-type ‘mon in the Ultra League. Shadow Registeel (Steel) Suggested Moves: Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon

That’s Registeel again. It’s Registeel. You can’t escape him. You CAN’T escape him. Regirock (Rock) Suggested Moves: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast

Now that you’ve finally escaped Registeel, it’s time to say hello to its relative, Regirock. Just like its Steel-type counterpart, Regirock uses Lock On to quickly charge two very powerful charge attacks.

5 Strongest Master League Pokemon

Finally, it’s time to go over the Master League Pokemon. These are the overall strongest Pokemon that can be used in GO Battle League. Keep in mind every Pokemon below is at level 50 which means they all need Candy XL.

Groudon (Ground) Suggested Moves: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch

Groudon is extremely bulky, highly powerful, and Mud Shot charges its charged attacks extremely quickly. Groudon was already strong before it learned Precipice Blades and now it’s just plain unfair. Lugia (Psychic/Flying) Suggested Moves: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast

Swooping down from the land of Johto, Lugia is here to dominate the Master League. It’s very strong and bulky, but most importantly it resists Groudon’s Ground-type attacks. Altered Forme Giratina (Ghost/Dragon) Suggested Moves: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power

Altered Forme Giratina is great in Ultra League battles, but it becomes even better in the Master League. Ghost and Dragon monotypes always do well in PvP, so it makes sense why Giratina is so successful. Solgaleo (Psychic/Steel) Suggested Moves: Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, Iron Head

Solgaleo is the newest addition to the top five Pokemon in the Master League. Only the most dedicated trainers will be able to get this Pokemon to level 50 since it’s currently only possible to get one Solgaleo. Kyurem (Ice/Dragon) Suggested Moves: Dragon Breath, Glaciate, Dragon Claw

At the end of the road is a giant cataclysm-inducing Ice/Dragon Pokemon, Kyurem. It was nothing worth noting when it first came out, but its signature move (Glaciate) changed all that. It’s great for taking on many high-tier Master League Pokemon, but a head-to-head disadvantage against Groudon keeps it at number five.

That’s all there is to know about the 30 strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO. If there are any Pokemon you use that should be on this list, then let us know below in the comments and on social media.

