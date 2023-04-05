How to Track Down Slimy Bugs, Colorful Bugs & Red Bugs in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Lion King Realm

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Nala and Simba have finally arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and with them comes the new Lion King realm. In this realm, players will have to convince the lions to join them in the valley, and to do this you’ll have to complete some quests for them — one of which includes collecting some tasty bugs for Simba to enjoy. Without further ado, here’s how to find all of the bugs for Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Slimy Bugs Location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Simba will task you with finding some tasty bugs for him, some of which are slimy bugs that you will need to find in the river. Here’s where you can find them.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Right behind where you speak with Simba, you can see the gold fishing spots in the river. You’ll be able to catch all three slimy bugs in this river. To catch the fish, make sure to equip your fishing rod and aim for the rings. There will be a few prompts that you need to press, but don’t worry if you miss these, you’ll have an unlimited amount of tries.

Colorful Bugs Location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Simba will also ask you for colorful bugs, which can be found in the dried-out oasis; the first location you arrived at when traveling to this realm. You can quickly get there by traveling through the nearby cave where you received the quest from Simba.

The first two dig spots will be nearby each other along the borders of this area, you should see them as soon as you go down the hill to enter the dried-out oasis.



Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The third dig spot is a little bit more hidden, it’s nearby the pond and across from the exit of the realm.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After digging up these three spots, you should have all six colorful bugs and will be prompted to return to Simba.

Red Bugs Location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After finding the slimy bugs and colorful bugs, you’ll return to Simba for him to tell you that it still isn’t enough for him. You’ll also need to track down some red bugs, which are located where you originally found Simba. To get there, simply go back across the log that you’ve lowered earlier and follow the path to where you met Simba.

Once there, you’ll have to use your shovel to dig up the three logs around the area to find the one in which the bugs are hiding. Once you dig up the correct log, all of the red bugs will run around and you’ll have to chase them. Fortunately, this isn’t a timed mission and you’ll have plenty of time to catch them. Simply get close enough to them and press the button prompt, if you’re playing on the Nintendo Switch it will be A.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After you’ve collected all of the bugs, return back to where you last spoke with Simba. You’ll be able to cook the bugs at the cooking station located behind Simba and Nala. It’s not your standard cooking station, it looks more like logs with colorful liquid boiling inside of it.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Drag all of the bugs into the pot and start cooking, but make sure you have some coal on you and space in your inventory, otherwise, you won’t be able to. You’ll then be able to make your three bug platters for Simba and complete this part of the quest.

That’s where you can find the Slimy bugs, Colorful bugs, and Red bugs in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For help on other quests, such as how to help Nala chase away the hyenas, check out the related posts below.

Related Posts