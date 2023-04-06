How to Increase Friendship Level Fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Like most of the adventures in Disney stories, the power of friendship can withstand any force of evil, even when things become too dangerous. Disney Dreamlight Valley is an excellent example of this narrative, as positive relationships with other characters can restore the land to its former glory. So, to help you understand this game component, we’ve put together this guide on how to boost friendship levels fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Level Up Friendship Levels Fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

At the beginning of Disney Dreamlight Valley, Merlin explains how friendships can help get rid of The Forgetting, a darkness that plagues the realm. You’ll meet various characters while exploring Dreamlight Valley, such as Merlin, Mickey Mouse, and Goofy. Then, as time progresses, you can encounter additional members in new realms once you unlock gateways to different universes.

In order to boost your friendship levels fast, you can increase these relationships in the following ways:

Ask them to hang out with you and perform various activities around the Valley.

Give them their ‘Favorite Things of the Day.’

Repeatedly gift them flowers.

Ask questions .

. Finish quests.

With the first option, you can perform different activities, such as fishing, gardening, and getting rid of Night Thorns. It’s also an excellent idea to go along with the resident’s Hangout Bonus, as it can provide players with additional items.

You can speak with various characters to find out their favorite gift of the day, which can boost their friendship level significantly.

Although the ‘Favorite Things of the Day’ feature has a daily limit, you can continue to enhance their level quickly by gifting residents flowers. Flowers are one of the best ways to increase friendships fast, given that there’s a wide variety of them around the Valley with a high spawn rate. You’ll also notice that other gifts don’t increase the levels as much as this greenery does, so it’s recommended to give them the product as much as possible.

Players can chat with characters about adventures and general inquiries daily to slightly boost their friendship level. For example, you can question Mickey Mouse about his time on the steamboat, or Goofy will ask you about The Forgetting. Furthermore, each character will have their own missions to complete, giving you more of a chance to enhance relationships.

You’ll be rewarded with items and clothing after you’ve reached a certain level. Players can also unlock more recipes and quests for their adventures, even if they earned the maximum rank with a particular character.

So, there you have it; this is how to build friendships fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Twitch Drops.

