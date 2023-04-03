Image Source: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first-ever Twitch Drop campaign has officially launched, showcasing fabulous cosmetics and items for your realm. You’ll be able to deck your character out in style with new outfit designs, as well as build mode products to maximize customization mechanics. So, if you want to claim these rewards, here’s how to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops.

How to Claim Free Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops

With the latest Twitch Drop of Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can get their hands on a new gaming-themed set, such as Gamer Chair, Gamer Mickey Ears Headband, Gamer Headphones, and Comfy Gamer Hoodies. The event will last from April 5 to April 12, but there will be other events to look forward to as time passes, especially with the upcoming lineup of characters.

To claim your prizes, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

Log into your Twitch and Disney Dreamlight Valley accounts. You can use your console or cloud save to log into your Disney Dreamlight Valley account. Link accounts. Watch Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch streamers. Go to Twitch ‘Drops & Rewards’ and claim your prizes. You can click on your profile in the top-right corner to find this section. Start Disney Dreamlight Valley and visit your mailbox. Like most rewards, players must go to their mailbox in front of their house to get the Twitch Drop items.

If you aren’t sure which streamers to watch, here’s a complete list of Twitch Drop-compatible players:

You’ll have the option to watch multiple streamers for a considerable amount of time, resulting in a notification in your Twitch Drops inventory. For an overview of the upcoming event, players must watch these videos with the following durations:

Gamer Mickey Ears Headband: 15 minutes

15 minutes Gamer Chair: 45 minutes

45 minutes Gamer Laptop: 120 minutes

120 minutes Comfy Gamer Hoodie: 180 minutes

Once the event kicks off, you can go to any selected player who is currently streaming Disney Dreamlight Valley, where they should have some indication of a ‘Twitch Drop’ in their description. In return, you can start making a gaming setup of your own with the latest gear and products, along with future drops that will expand the game’s collection.

That does it for our guide on how to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including a new traveling mechanic for Update 4.

