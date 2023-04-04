Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Many players have attempted to get to the moon over the years, whether it be through mods or servers. But now, fans can finally explore the immersive galactic universe with the new April Fool’s Snapshot, featuring moon cows and a planet made entirely out of cheese blocks. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get to the moon in Minecraft.

How Do You Get to the Moon in Minecraft? Answered

Players can reach the moon in one of the following ways in Minecraft:

Teleport to ‘1000,1000,1000’ coordinates and then enter ‘1000,100,1000.’

Use Creative mode and ascend to Y 700.

Ride a Balloon Cow.

Use an Elytra and unleash fireworks.

It’s recommended to do the first option since it is the fastest and easiest method to perform. However, if you don’t know how to teleport your character, you can enter ‘/tp playername 1000 1000 1000’ to make your way to the moon; remember to add in the following coordinates after.

From there, players will encounter the adorable moon cows and bounce around the planet at a gradual speed like a real astronaut. You may also discover a rover when exploring the vast biome, which will unlock a unique animation build you don’t want to miss out on.

How to Get to the Moon With a Balloon Cow in Minecraft

Those who want to try out a different technique can use the Balloon Cow procedure from YouTuber

Viper76PL. Here’s a step-by-step guide that can help you with this technique in Minecraft:

Approve the vote by entering ‘/vote rule minecraft:air_blocks approve’ Acquire ‘Air’ blocks with ‘/give playername minecraft:air_block 64’ Summon the cow with ‘/summon minecraft:cow’ Use the blocks on the cow until your character spawns on its back

Like the coordinates option, the Balloon Cow ability is relatively fast and automatically takes you to the moon. Yet, once players reach the destination, they will begin to descend, so be sure to land safely in this state.

How to Get to the Moon With Elytra & Fireworks in Minecraft

The Elytra wings have always been a valuable gear item for many Minecraft players, allowing them to glide across the skies smoothly. This feature can also be enhanced with a fireworks boost, as shown by the Youtuber Finaq. You can use this procedure by performing the following steps:

Enter the command ‘/vote rule minecraft:big_moon approve ?’ three times. Fly up to the moon by using the fireworks and Elytra to boost your speed. Teleport to the moon. Let yourself fall down or fly to the nearest area.

When you fly high enough, you will teleport to the location automatically, but you will need to wait for a considerable time. As a result, players can start building their cheesy base or look around for the rover.

So there you have it; this is how to get to the moon in Minecraft. While you are here, you can explore more content by checking out the relevant links below, including how to find the new Cherry Blossom biome.

Related Posts