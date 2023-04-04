Best Hit-Monkey Decks in Marvel Snap

Image Source: Second Dinner

Every season, we get a new season pass card in Marvel Snap that players can grab immediately if they shell out for the pass. With the Animals Assemble season, we got Hit-Monkey. This isn’t necessarily going to be a meta-defining card, but it sure as hell looks like a lot of fun. Here are the best Hit-Monkey decks to try out in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Hit-Monkey

As always, let’s go over Hit-Monkey‘s ability in Marvel Snap: On Reveal: Gain +2 Power for each other card you played this turn. It’s also a 2-cost, 0-power card, so he’s pretty cheap to play out.

Right off the bat, it’s instantly obvious that this is a great synergistic card with Angela, Bishop, and Sera. Basically, any deck that lets you play a ton of cards in a single turn is going to work great with Hit-Monkey, and he’ll be a good fit for the zoo-style archetype. Once Kitty Pryde gets added back into the game, she’s going to work fantastically with Hit-Monkey as well.

This will likely leave you vulnerable to Killmonger, or even Sandman if your opponent is running a ramp-style deck, but hey, every deck archetype has a fatal flaw I guess.

Double Up

Sunspot

The Hood

Quinjet

Nova

Iceman

Hit-Monkey

Beast

Carnage

Mysterio

Bishop

Moon Girl

She-Hulk

This is a Moon Girl/Quinjet shell that capitalizes on Sunspot and She-Hulk’s synergy, while also throwing Hit-Monkey into the mix. The idea here is to play as many 1-cost cards as possible, including Mysterio, who counts as you playing three cards for just two Energy. These will work well with Hit-Monkey on any turn before six, while also letting you soak up wasted Energy with Sunspot and play She-Hulk for cheap on turn six if you happen to miss the Hit-Monkey payoff.

Moon Girl and Quinjet also give you the ability to duplicate your hand and play your cards for cheap on later turns. Beast lets you replay Hit-Monkey for more power, while Carnage is there to take care of your Mysterio clones and Nova.

Sera Miracle

Nova

Hit-Monkey

Zabu

Scarlet Witch

Sentinel

Mysterio

Lizard

Bishop

Killmonger

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Sera

It’s an oldie but a goodie. The Sera Miracle archetype may have fallen out of favor in the months since Marvel Snap’s global launch, but it can still hold its own in the current meta. The goal, as always, is to play Zabu and Bishop as early as possible, and always play Sera on five. This will give you the ability to drop a whole ton of powerful cards on turn six, and while this deck doesn’t necessarily have great power output, all the tech cards in the form of Killmonger, Shang-Chi, and Enchantress should allow you to counter your opponents easily.

Bounce

The Hood

Bast

Iceman

Korg

Angela

Hit-Monkey

Black Widow

Beast

Mysterio

Bishop

Darkhawk

America Chavez

The bounce archetype is one of the most enjoyable and satisfying decklists to play in Marvel Snap, and it’s going to work pretty well with Hit-Monkey too. The idea here is to disrupt your opponent as much as possible by cutting off their draws, allowing you to power up Darkhawk.

Bast gives your hand a boost, while Beast can pair well with your other disruption cards to really mess up your opponent’s plays. Chavez is in here for consistency as always, and Hit-Monkey can be your secondary power payoff next to Darkhawk.

And those are our picks for the best Hit-Monkey decks to try out in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

