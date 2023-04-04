Marvel Snap’s Animals Assemble Season Is Now Live, Featuring Hit-Monkey as New Season Pass Card

Image Source: Second Dinner

The new season of Marvel Snap is now live. Titled Animals Assemble, we’re getting a new season pass card in the form of Hit-Monkey, with the following ability: On Reveal: +2 Power for each other card you played this turn.

You can check out the new developer update video down below:

This card has great synergy with Angela, Bishop, and Sera, and basically any kind of zoo-style deck that thrives on playing a whole bunch of cards in a single turn. Of course, this also makes you vulnerable to cards like Killmonger or Sandman, but hey, don’t let that stop you from having fun.

This season also features variants for cards like Cosmo and Goose, and the Infinite rank reward is a Goose-themed cardback that definitely looks pretty sick.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

