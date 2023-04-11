All Guard Tower Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you want to unlock Eren Jaeger, you’ll have to do a list of various challenges. One of them requires players to scour the map for certain landmarks. Most of these can be found around the western part of the map. Here are all of the Guard Tower locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to Visit Guard Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Seven total Guard Towers are on the Chapter 4 Season 2 map, but the challenge only requires players to visit five of them. These are all landmarks carried over from Chapter 4 Season 1, rather than new Attack on Titan-themed locations.

Secluded Spire

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This first tower is east of Slappy Shores. It’s a good place to start on the challenge due to being far outside the cluster near The Citadel. This is also the same location where you can find Remedy the Medical Specialist.

Pleasant Passage

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Following Secluded Spire, Pleasant Passage is also far enough away from a named location that it is less likely to be players’ first choice. This is the only Guard Tower location with additional houses/buildings around it.

Seaside Sentry

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Seaside Sentry’s in a perfect location right on the east coast. This spot also means that any jump line will attract players to Shattered Slabs first.

Royal Ruin

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Royal Ruin sits on that peninsula at the farthest east point on the map. Despite everyone racing to get this done, it still should be somewhat safe.

Western Watch

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

These are where it will start to get risky, considering the proximity to The Citadel. Considering you just have to get close to these for them to count, it should be easy to get the challenge progress and leave.

Eastern Watch

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This location isn’t exactly needed if you followed the previous five, but it’s an option. Seeing that it is the closest of these to The Citadel, exercise extreme caution.

Warden’s Watch

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Warden’s Watch is where the big event at the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 started with the red rift. While it’s a fun place to visit, it’s not required to get through this challenge easily.

This is everything you need to know when it comes to all of the Guard Tower locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more Fortnite guides and recent news, check out the links below.

