Where to Find the Jewel Thief in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake features various side quests called Request, which you can complete to gain some Spinels from the Merchant. The game only gives the general location of the mission, which can cause a challenge when completing certain side quests since the objectives can be hidden quite well. If you need help finding the Scratched Emerald for the Jewel Thief Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you its exact location.

How to Complete Jewel Thief Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can accept this Request at the start of Chapter 12, and you will be tasked to retrieve a stolen jewel from a crow in the Courtyard. Since you will need to backtrack quite a bit, here is the path you can take to get there:

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Don’t let your guard down on the way because you may encounter some enemies in the previous areas. Their number is not as many as your first visit, but they are still dangerous.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Once you arrive at the Courtyard, make a straight path past the maze. The Scratched Emerald is not located inside the maze but in the area before the Merchant room.

You will need to look up toward the roof, and you should be able to see an object marked with bright yellow paint. You will even find the crow thief sitting on top of it.

After you shoot its nest, the Scratched Emerald will drop onto the ground. You can pick it up and sell it to the Merchant in the nearby room to complete the Request and obtain your reward.

That is the end of our guide on how to complete the Jewel Thief Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you need more help with the game, check out other Twinfinite articles below.

