Where to Find New Virginia Leather Suit in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has been out for a little while now and players have searched high and low while exploring to find all of the tools and weapons that it has to offer. The Forest’s recently released sequel has just been updated, leaving players wondering where they can find the items that were newly added to it. One of these is Virginia’s Leather Suit, which had previously been missing as a pick-up on the island. If you are wondering where to find Virginia’s Leather Suit in Sons of the Forest, read on below to go grab it for your companion.

Sons of the Forest Leather Suit Location

Image Source: Sons of the Forest Wiki

The first thing that you will need to do before you set off to find Virginia‘s Leather Suit is open up your handy GPS map and locate the area shown below. This is where you will need to head to find the Leather Suit. It will be marked on your map as an area of interest so it is easier to find.

Once you reach the area, you will notice that this is the helicopter crash site. This is where Virginia’s Leather Suit has been added. Once you spot it inside the helicopter, simply approach it and press “E” to grab it. You will then be able to give it over to Virginia as shown below and she will finally have her red Leather Suit that had previously not been added properly.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

That is all you need to know about where to find Virginia’s Leather Suit in Sons of the Forest, so go and grab it now to finally have the game’s missing item. If you are interested in reading some similar content, just have a look below for related articles or head back to Twinfinite’s homepage for more gaming guides and news.

Related Posts