Image Source: Endnight

While Sons of the Forest is primarily a survival horror game, this has not stopped players from having fun since its recent release. The new sequel to The Forest has brought with it all sorts of tools and weapons to be found throughout the island map, but not all of them are practical or useful. One set of such items is the Golf Balls, available to players so that they can play golf by using a Putter to go with them. If you are wondering where to find Golf Balls in Sons of the Forest so that you can take a break from killing mutants and play a relaxing game of pasture pool, read on below.

Sons of the Forest Golf Balls Location

If you have spent some time exploring the island in Sons of the Forest then you have likely come across email clippings that mention golf. To find the Golf Balls yourself so that you can play around with them, the first thing you will need to do is open up your GPS map and locate the area below. There are two sets of Golf Balls there that can be found quite close to each other as there is a golf course. This is also where the Putter can be found.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Once you are in the golf course’s area, you can find one of the sets near the small body of water as shown below in the image or the other in the grass. When you spot them, simply walk up to them and press the letter “E” on your keyboard to place them into your inventory.

From there, you can access them when you have your Putter ready to play some golf. If you would rather make more practical use of the Golf Balls, you can also use them as throwable objects similar to the Tennis Balls from the first game. Just equip them and make them into a distraction or a projectile.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know where to find Golf Balls in Sons of the Forest you can go grab them and start playing a game of golf. If you are interested in viewing some similar content just have a look below for related articles or head to Twinfinite’s home page for all things gaming.

Related Posts