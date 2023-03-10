What the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Update Size Is on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC

Image Source: Epic Games

New season rollovers in Fortnite are always an exciting affair, as they usually come with map changes, gameplay changes, and various other tweaks and additions that can really shake up the overall experience. If you’re wondering what the update size is for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 on PC and consoles, we’ve got you covered.

As always, the exact size of the update will vary slightly depending on which platform you’re on. We’ checked the sizes for each platform here individually, and can confirm that the below are accurate:

PlayStation 5: 9.113GB

Xbox Series X|S: 10.96GB

PC: 14.9GB

While the update size isn’t exactly huge, it’s always beneficial to have a wired internet connection to ensure that it goes faster and smoother. Still, even if you’re just on a Wi-Fi connection, it shouldn’t take all that long if your internet is decent enough.

Of course, do make sure that you don’t have any other intensive programs or downloads running in the background, or this can cause things to slow down significantly.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 update size on consoles and PC. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our first look at the map changes, as well as the game’s downtime status.

