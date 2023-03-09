What Is the Cybernetic Alien That Captures the Mandalorian?

Image Source: StarWars.com

The latest episode of The Mandalorian gave fans a bevy of interesting creatures to contemplate. There were Alamites and the Mythosaur, but one was nightmarishly troublesome. Some speculation has led some to wonder if it’s a Dianoga or Geonosian Grievous, but perhaps there’s one answer that fans don’t have to travel too far back to discover. Here is what we know about the cybernetic alien that captured the Mandalorian.

Was This Cybernetic Alien Somehow Related to the Book of Boba Fett?

You only need to go to The Book of Boba Fett to try and unsee the B’omarr monk spiders. These large mechanical creatures were seen creeping around Jabba the Hutt’s old palace, which Boba Fett later claimed as his own.

The cybernetic alien in The Mandalorian episode, The Mines of Mandalore, was versatile in its ability to transport itself. First, it captured the Mandalorian within a larger arachnid body before transferring its gigantic eye (with legs) to a smaller Grievous-like being. If one thinks about what they saw in The Mandalorian and compares it to a description of a B’omarr monk spider, the similarities are quite striking.

Former monks during Jabba the Hutt’s time were able to reach a heightened sense of being where their brains were separated from their bodies. Those brains were then transported to those mechanical spiders seen walking around the Hutt palace.

It is important to note the B’omarr monk spiders were seen on Tatooine while these cybernetic aliens were on Mandalore. Plus, it is also unclear if a B’omarr monk spider’s brain has an eye like the cybernetic alien in The Mandalorian, but it’s possible viewers witnessed a creature related to it in some way.

That is what we know about the cybernetic alien that captured the Mandalorian, but hopefully, we’ll discover more details shortly.

