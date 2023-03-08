Forget the Mythosaur; What Was Robotic Alien Creature in the Mandalorian?

Image Source: Lucas Film

The Mandalorian Season 3 is in full swing, with its latest episode, The Mines of Mandalore, just finishing up airing. It was a rather interesting 30 minutes of television, as everyone finally got to see what a modern-day look at this well-known Sar Wars planet would look like. And boy, did it not disappoint.

In this action-packed episode, The Mandalorian and Grogu explore both above and below the surface of Mandalore, uncovering the ravaged empire that once was, making for some fascinating sites. Alongside this, they’re also greeted by some natives, including humanoid creatures like the Alamites and even a mythical beast, known as the Mythosaur.

Neither of these run-ins were very pleasant for Din Djarin or Grogu, especially the latter, as the Mythosaur dragged him into the water and tried to eat him. Yet, even though the encounter with the massive creature might have been jarring, there’s another creature that The Mandalorian runs into that has raised even more questions.

Before Djarin is pulled into the depths by the Mythosaur, he’s captured by a strange, robotic alien. Using a couple of hermit crab-like machines, this creature is able to capture him and starts siphoning blood from him. Before it can do any real damage, Bo-Katan shows up to save the day.

But the question is, just what was this creature, and how was it able to survive the harsh environments of Mandalore? Based on the design of the eye, there’s some who say that it reminded a Dianoga, the trash compactor monster seen in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

It’s hard to say that the creature that is in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 looks much like a Dianoga outside of its eye, though, as it was far smaller than the designs that have been shown regarding the creature in lore before this instance. Other theories state it’s a Geonosian that decided to pull a General Grievous and turn its body into a machine.

Here is to hoping some insight is provided regarding the creature in the near future.

Related Posts