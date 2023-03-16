Top 10 Best Games in the Steam Spring Sale

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

The Steam Spring Sale is upon us. It’s the perfect time for gamers to grab some titles that have been sitting in their backlogs for hot low prices. There are plenty of games to pick from in this sale, and with it only lasting until March 23, it may be tough to find the best games.

Thankfully for you, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest and best available titles in the sale that are worth your time and money. With so many offerings, we’re sure we missed a few. You can let us know what you grabbed in the comments below. Now, here are just ten of the best available games worth picking up from the Steam Spring Sale.

No Man’s Sky

Image Source: Hello Games

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $29.99

The story and redemption arc of No Man’s Sky is probably pretty fresh in your mind. Infamously released in 2016 without many of the prominent features it promised, this 18-quintillion-planet space adventure initially became a huge piece of missed potential, and one of the biggest video game disappointments ever. Developer Hello Games continued to work diligently on the project, though, adding features that turned it into the game that it was supposed to be in the first place.

Despite its incredible popularity, though, some players may have taken a “once bitten, twice shy” approach about buying the game given it carries a full $60 price tag uncommon for self-published indie games. Fortunately, though, a price drop to $30 could be all the game needs to pull in new players. And with the recent Fractal Update, Nintendo Switch release, and PlayStation VR2 expansion, Hello Games has shown no signs of slowing down with new content, making it a great time to jump in.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Image Source: Ember Lab

Original Price: $39.99 – Sale Price: $19.99

Even after winning numerous honors at The Game Awards 2021, it feels like Kena: Bridge of Spirits has flown a bit under the radar. It was prominently showcased in early PlayStation 5 streams and, despite initially releasing on PC, it didn’t come to Steam until over a year later. Good thing it did, because it’s a fantastic game.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is essentially what would happen if you took a game like Horizon Zero Dawn and dropped it into the world of a Pixar film. It’s a comforting but nevertheless compelling action game with intriguing puzzles and combat to match its visual splendor. It’s a feast for the eyes and the imagination, and if you’ve somehow missed out on it up to this point, take advantage of the current $20 price to give it a shot.

Vampire Survivors

Image Source: Luca Galante

Original Price: $4.99 – Sale Price: $3.99

Launching at the end of 2022 up against a litany of hyped and anticipated AAA games, Vampire Survivors was in some ways bound to fall by the wayside among some gamers. It did grow in its Steam playerbase while it was in Early Access – and was helped by an Xbox Game Pass release – but it nevertheless stuck in relative obscurity and was largely passed over at The Game Awards 2022. With this prominent sale, it’s worth jumping into this unique take on the roguelike genre.

In Vampire Survivors, players jump into an auto-generated stage and, through the power of automatic weapons, attempt to survive for as long as possible and defeat enemies until the final boss, Death, arrives. It’s one of those games that begs to be replayed, and that feeling of “just one more try” sets in to make the game incredibly addicting. Previously available for only $5, this new sale for $4 doesn’t dramatically lower the price, but it should only serve as more encouragement to give this game a shot.

Cyberpunk 2077

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $29.99

Now might be the best time to jump into the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Much was made about the game’s launch state, which was absolutely overloaded with bugs, glitches, and crashes that made the game nigh impossible to play. With two years of continued work from CD Projekt Red (and most of those bugs ironed out), there’s plenty to enjoy with this futuristic adventure.

It also helps that the universe of Cyberpunk continues to expand. Last year’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a phenomenal anime adaptation of the game’s world, and now CD Projekt Red is preparing the game’s first paid expansion, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Cyberpunk, and if you haven’t gotten into the game’s world yet, the price drop to $30 makes this Steam sale the best time to take a trip to Night City.

It Takes Two

Image Source: Electronic Arts/Hazelight Studios

Original Price: $39.99 – Sale Price: $19.99

2021’s recipient of the Game of the Year honor at The Game Awards, It Takes Two is one of the most off-the-wall and creative titles out right now. A co-op action-platformer title with an adorable clay-like art style, It Takes Two also has a bit of a genre roulette, jumping through gameplay styles but never losing the focus and always keeping things fun. And don’t be fooled by the kid-friendly aesthetic; this is an emotional game about a married couple working through a divorce, and the writing is extremely impactful and heartfelt.

If you haven’t gotten to jump into It Takes Two yet, Steam is giving players the perfect opportunity to do so. At 50% off, the game’s already solid $40 price tag has dropped to a strong $20. It’s a wonderful deal for an absolutely stellar game worthy of your time. Grab a friend and have a blast…and maybe grab some tissues. You’ll most likely shed a tear or two while playing.

Hi-Fi Rush

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Original Price: $29.99 – Sale Price: $26.99

The most recently released entry on our list, Hi-Fi Rush is the latest title from Tango Gameworks, the team behind The Evil Within. One look at this game and you might feel a jarring mood shift from the horror title, but don’t be fooled; this game is magic. It’s an addictive rhythm-based action title with a stylish and explosive visual design reminiscent of a Saturday morning cartoon.

While the discount on this one is relatively minuscule, dipping from $30 to $27, that’s a nevertheless attractive price for a game that’s barely two months old. Plus, Hi-Fi Rush is sure to be one of the most clever and unique games that you play all year, and there’s a chance it could end up being one of 2023’s best. Don’t miss out on your chance to play this gem.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

Original Price: $29.99 – Sale Price: $5.99

The Ori series is one that always feels like it’s being overlooked a bit. That’s a shame because 2020’s Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a beautiful Metroidvania title that’s got a little bit of everything. There’s fantastic explorative gameplay, an absolutely gorgeous art style, and a story with plenty of emotional heft (so much so, it’s one of the few games that brought this writer to tears).

If you’ve been looking past this title, now is the perfect time to jump in; Steam has it at 80% off from $30 to just $6. Even better, Ori: The Collection, which features this game’s predecessor Ori and the Blind Forest, is also 80% off, dropping from $50 to $10. These are two phenomenal games well worth your time, and at just $10 in total, pounce on these while you have the chance.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $19.79

Look, it’s not like Rockstar needs any more help selling its games. Between Red Dead Redemption 2’s 50 million and Grand Theft Auto V’s 175 million, chances are you already own these games. With that said, the Steam Spring Sale is perfect if you’re someone who doesn’t own them, as the discounted price really sweetens the deal.

Even after five years, Red Dead Redemption 2 has been listed on digital storefronts at the traditional $60 price tag. Through Steam’s sale, though, this open-world Western is now available for 67% off at just under $20. With how solid of a price that is, you’ll probably have enough left over to pick up GTA V, as it too has been discounted from $40 to $15.

Inside

Image Source: Playdead

Original Price: $19.99 – Sale Price: $1.99

A dark, dystopian puzzle platformer released in 2016, Inside is the perfect example of a game with more than meets the eye. On the surface, it appears as a surreal but nevertheless unassuming game, but it also features a deeply layered narrative that players are still trying to get a handle on today. Now, you have a great chance to see what it’s all about.

Steam’s Summer Sale has given the game a whopping 90% discount from $20 to just $2. Not only that, but developer Playdead’s previous game, Limbo, has also seen a drop to just 99 cents. For just $3, that’s offering some serious bang for your buck on two of the most unique indie darlings of the 2010s.

Resident Evil 2

Image Source: Capcom

Original Price: $39.99 – Sale Price: $9.99

This one feels awfully fitting. By the time the Spring Sale ends on March 23, gamers will be just a day away from the latest remake in this landmark horror franchise, Resident Evil 4. While you’ve got a week’s worth of waiting for the new entry, though, why not jump back a few years to one of the best entries in the series?

Resident Evil 2 is a pitch-perfect remake of the 1998 original, faithful to its legacy but with gameplay improvements that make it feel like a totally new game. Steam’s Spring Sale has also discounted it at 75% off, dropping its current $40 price to just $10. That’s a steal for a game this amazing, and it’ll give you a good chance to meet Leon S. Kennedy before taking control of him again in Resident Evil 4.

