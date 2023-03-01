Should You Pull For Dehya or Cyno in Genshin Impact? Answered

Image Credit: HoYoverse

The first phase of Genshin Impact version 3.5 features the limited Event Wish banners that boost players’ chances of getting Dehya and Cyno. Sadly, most players may not be able to get the two characters because pulling and building new characters are massive investments, especially for free-to-play players with limited Primogems. If you want to know if you should pull for Dehya or Cyno in Genshin Impact, this guide can help you decide.

Pulling For Dehya in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Dehya is a brand-new unit introduced in Genshin Impact version 3.5. She has gathered many fans thanks to her daring personality and the extraordinary fighting skills that she shows during Sumeru Archon Quests.

Unfortunately, those skills are not translated into her kit because she can be considered one of the worst five-star characters in the game. She’s not a good main DPS and she’s also not great at supporting other units.

Dehya’s biggest weakness is her inability to trigger Elemental Reactions properly. Her Elemental Skill can create a Fiery Sanctum field that can damage enemies within it, but the attack’s speed is far too slow to start any reaction when paired with many popular DPS characters. Although Dehya has an ability that allows her to take damage from the active unit in the field, it hardly makes sense to use it if you have good shielders, such as Zhongli and Diona.

As a main DPS, the mercenary’s normal attack has this annoying habit of knocking back enemies, which often causes her to miss her final strike. Her Burst is also bad due to its short duration (only four seconds!) and the high energies required to activate it.

The final nail in the coffin is that Dehya’s strikes during her Burst are considered animations, so they will not trigger coordinated attacks from support units like Xingqiu and Yelan. You can still make her a viable character if you invest enough in her, but there are better options you can get and build for less work.

Pulling For Cyno in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Cyno is a pure DPS, and even though he is not the best character, he is still worth pulling for some players. Do note that he is not the easiest unit to play due to the strict rotation required to unleash his full potential.

Cyno’s primary way to deal damage is his Burst which allows him to launch powerful Electro attacks and increase his resistance to interruption. The ability requires 80 energies to be activated, so you may want to use him with another Electro character, like Fischl.

He also works well with Dendro units, letting you trigger some powerful Elemental Reactions with his skills. If you don’t have Nahida, the Traveler is also a great support alternative for General Mahamatra.

Cyno’s biggest weakness is his need to be constantly on the field. Unlike other DPS characters who can freely hop in and out of the field, he cannot swap with other team members during his Burst unless you are willing to risk losing potential damage. This is why some players prefer Keqing over Cyno because she is a lot more forgiving at not nailing the proper rotation.

However, this issue only matters in the Abyss, where every bit of damage counts. When you are exploring the open-world, Cyno is an amazing DPS who can carry your team through various bosses and dungeons.

Should You Wish For Dehya or Cyno in Genshin Impact?

The clear winner is Cyno because he is objectively a better unit than Dehya. Of course, you are free to pull for Dehya if she is your favorite character, but if you are pulling from a gameplay standpoint, you should pick General Mahamatra.

There are wild rumors that HoYoverse is planning to add some new enemies or mechanics that will make Dehya’s kit functional, but are you really going to gamble your Primogems on that? Even if you don’t get Dehya during her limited Event Wish, you can still obtain her when losing the 50/50 mechanic since the mercenary will be added to the Standard banner after the first phase ends.

That is the end of our guide, and hopefully, you can now decide whether to pull for Dehya or Cyno in Genshin Impact. If you need more help with the game, check out other Twinfinite articles below.

Related Posts