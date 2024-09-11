Jujutsu Infinite Trello Link (September 2024)

Need the Jujutsu Infinite Trello link? This anime-inspired Roblox game is currently private, meaning newcomers can’t dive into the action. As such, many would-be players are flocking to the Trello to find out exactly what’s going on. Let’s give you that all-important link!

What Is the Jujutsu Infinite Trello Link?

Click here for the Jujutsu Infinite Trello link. This was last confirmed as active on September 11, 2024.

As with most other Trello boards, you can access all of the information contained within without having an account. In that case, you can add it to your browser’s bookmarks so you’re only ever a click away from it. If you do happen to have a Trello account, however, press the star icon to add it to your favorites tab.

What Is On the Jujutsu Infinite Trello?

As with most Roblox Trellos, the Jujutsu Infinite board opens up with a column containing important links and relevant context to the game. This includes the game link, Discord link, and a change log detailing recent alterations to the game via patches.

From there, you can learn about all the realms in Jujutsu Infinite. These are the equivalent of worlds to explore, containing useful NPCs and vendors, enemies, and bosses. So far there’s only details on the Zen Forest realm, but more are bound to be added in the future.

After that, you can read up on how the skill trees work, with a different card for each attribute you can level up. Each card lists all the individual nodes, breaking down the subtle upgrades you get per stat increase.

Combined with dedicated columns to Innate Techniques, which function as races, plus equippable accessories, Cursed Energy Natures, and Awakenings, you’ll learn about all of the game’s attacks and stat alterations.

Lastly, the Trello tells you all about the NPCs spread across the open world and what you get from interacting with and upgrading them. It ends off by listing upcoming features due to arrive in the game soon, though these cards don’t contain as much detail to hint at what to expect.

