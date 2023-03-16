Scream Franchise in Order, Listed

Image Source: Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media Group

Scream VI, which was released in March 2023, has received mostly positive reviews, but given that the franchise has quite a few installments, audiences may not know where and when exactly the first movie came out. If this is you, Twinfinite has got you covered, as this is a list of every Scream installment in order of release.

All Scream Movies in Order

The main Scream franchise has a total of six movies, which are the following:

Scream (1996) Scream 2 (1997) Scream 3 (2000) Scream 4 (2011) Scream (2022) Scream VI (2023)

Overall, the Scream franchise is pretty easy to follow in terms of the order, except for maybe the fifth installment, as it is not officially given a number, unlike every other movie in the series. Also, for those not sure where to watch the franchise, the first five Scream movies are available to watch on Paramount Plus, which can be expected to happen to the sixth film as well once it stops playing in theaters.

For those who can’t get enough Scream, though, you’re in luck as there is also a Scream TV series that has three seasons, with the first two seasons being one storyline while the third season is an entirely separate plot. Please keep in mind that the show really doesn’t have anything to do with the movies, instead just being a fun spinoff, so it certainly isn’t required viewing.

That is the complete list of the main Scream installments in release order. For more coverage on the franchise and its latest installment, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of the said coverage included down below.

Related Posts