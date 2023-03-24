resident evil 4 remake village chief manor lock combination

Image Source: Capcom

It’s not a Resident Evil game without puzzles or various cryptic locks you need to figure out the combination to, and Resident Evil 4 Remake has a whole ton of them. Make no mistake; this might be the most action-oriented game in the series, but you’ll still need to work that brain to progress. If you’re wondering what the combination is for the lock in the Village Chief Manor in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

How to Open the Village Chief Manor Lock in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After exploring the village square and the farm, you’ll eventually have to make your way over to the Village Chief Manor in Resident Evil 4. In the corner of the living room, you’ll find a cabinet with a lock on it.

The solution is as follows: crop (the symbol with the leaves), pig, babe (the symbol of the baby).

We’ve included a screenshot down below to give you a clearer idea of what the symbols should look like:

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The clue to this puzzle can actually be found in a note on the second floor of the Manor. The note tells you of three people who give up their most prized possessions: the farmer gives up his crop, the swineherd gives up his pig, while the poor man gives up his babe.

Unlocking the cabinet will give you a small orb, which is a key item required to progress through the story.

That’s all you need to know about the Village Chief Manor lock combination in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts