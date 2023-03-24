Resident Evil 4 Remake Small Cave Shrine Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Capcom

A few of the puzzles from the original 2005 release have been carried over to Resident Evil 4 Remake, but this reimagined version of the game also features plenty of new puzzles that may stump longtime fans. Can’t make everything too easy, right? Here’s how to solve the Small Cave Shrine puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Solving the Small Cave Shrine Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll need to visit two Shrines to get two key items, which will in turn give you the key to the church. The Small Cave Shrine houses the Blasphemer’s Head, but you’ll need to solve a weird dial puzzle before you can get to it.

The solution is as follows: in the screenshot down below, start from the top symbol as 1, then count clockwise. Hit the fourth, sixth, and seventh symbols –the one that looks like the biohazard symbol, the one with the three squiggles that look like waves, and the one that looks like a lopsided 3.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

If you’re wondering how we got to the solution, the symbols themselves are actually marked on the walls in bright yellow paint, as indicated below:

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Some of the symbols are actually split in two, forcing you to line them up properly to determine the answer. But once you’ve figured out that you need to look for the bright yellow paint, it should be easy to arrive at the solution yourself.

That’s all you need to know about the Small Cave Shrine puzzle solution in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

