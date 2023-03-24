resident evil 4 remake large cave shrine puzzle solution

Image Source: Capcom

In true Resident Evil fashion, if you want to save Ashley, you must first get the key to the church. But to do that, you must first get the two heads to place on the shrine to get that key. But to do that, you must first solve a cryptic puzzle to get the heads in the first place. Here’s how to solve the Large Cave Shrine puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Solving the Large Cave Shrine Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Large Cave Shrine in Resident Evil 4 Remake houses the Apostate’s Head, which is one of the key items you need to place on the shrine in order to get the church insignia. However, actually obtaining it requires you to solve a strange dial puzzle.

If you’re having trouble with this one, the solution is as follows: select the double symbol with the hanging hourglass on the right and the one that looks like an egg upright on the ground, select the symbol that looks like two halves of a disc that’s been broken, then select the symbol that looks like a deflated jellyfish.

In the screenshot down below, counting clockwise from the top symbol, pick the second, fifth, and eighth symbols.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

If you’re wondering how we arrived at this solution, it’s actually pretty simple. The clues are scattered around the Shrine in bright yellow paint, as shown below:

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

If you’ve been keeping your eyes peeled for the yellow paint, you’ll see that they’re actually telling you which symbols you need to hit on the dial to open the door, and you’re all set.

That’s all you need to know about how to solve the Large Cave Shrine puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

