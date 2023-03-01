One Fruit Simulator Roblox Codes (March 2023)
Net some freebies in One Fruit Simulator!
Roblox is home to tons of entertaining action games and One Fruit Simulator is possibly one of the best. Mixing open-world exploration with RPG mechanics, Digital Sea’s pirates vs seamen adventure is a wild time, especially with some friends in tow. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re probably curious about one thing: What are all the One Fruit Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment? Worry not, as you’re in the perfect place. Down below, we’ll answer that very question. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!
All Active One Fruit Simulator Codes in Roblox
Page updated March 1, 2023
Added a new code!
The following list contains all the active One Fruit Simulator codes to help net you some freebies right now:
- UPDATEBOOST — Use code for several Boosts (New)
- FISHMANSTYLE — Use code for several Boosts
- PAWRELEASE — Use code for several Boosts
- SHUTDOWNRELEASE — Use code for several Boosts
- 35KLIKES — Use code for several Boosts
- RELEASERACE — Use code for a Random Race
- RELEASERACE2 — Use code for a Random Race
- RELEASERACE3 — Use code for a Random Race
- RELEASE — Use code for several Boosts
All Expired One Fruit Simulator Codes in Roblox
Here are all the expired One Fruit Simulator Codes in Roblox:
- 20MIL!!! — Use code for Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- VALENTINE<3 — Use code for Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- SECRETFRUITS — Use code for Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- Thx5kLikes — Use code for Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- THXROBLOX — Use code for Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- JeffBlox — Use code for Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- OPENBETA — Use code for Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- BETA — Use code for 15 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris
- 500LIKES — Use code for 30 minutes of 2x mastery, exp, stats, and Beris
- SubCLstudio — Use code for Free Boosts & Rewards
- SubCLstudio2 — Use code for Free Boosts & Rewards
How to Redeem One Fruit Simulator Codes
Simply follow these steps to redeem your codes in One Fruit Simulator:
- Firstly, boot up the game on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Menu’ button in the bottom left side of the screen.
- Then, tap on the Cog.
- In the ‘Enter Code’ field type in a code exactly as it appears in the list above (as shown in the image below).
- Click on the Enter button to unlock those freebies. You’re welcome!
So, that about about wraps things up for now. For more on Roblox, here’s a comprehensive list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides explaining why Purple stays in the vents in Rainbow Friends, how to run in Doors, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, all codes for Edward the Man-Eating Train, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.
