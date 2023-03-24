Is Wesker in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Source: Capcom

Albert Wesker is one of the most iconic characters in video game history, and he’s certainly been a big presence in the Resident Evil series as well. While this game is primarily focused on Leon and Ashley’s story, you might be wondering whether Wesker himself is in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Here’s what you need to know.

Do be warned that this article contains spoilers for the ending of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Wesker’s Role in Resident Evil 4 Remake Explained

Yes, Albert Wesker is indeed in Resident Evil 4 Remake, though he doesn’t show up till the very end of the game.

One of the final cutscenes shows Ada making her escape in her chopper, and she makes a phone call to her employer, who turns out to be Wesker himself. He speaks briefly about his plan for Las Plagas, and impresses upon her that billions of people will die as he unleashes a new virus unto the world.

While Ada has always been a morally grey character at best, even she can’t quite stomach Wesker’s evil, and she immediately changes course to keep the sample out of his hands. We get a brief look at Wesker in his sunglasses as well, but not much else.

With the way Capcom has been handling their remakes, it seems likely that we could get a Code: Veronica remake next, which would tie Wesker into the story.

That’s all you need to know about Wesker’s role in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts