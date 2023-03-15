Is Ghostwire Tokyo on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Image Source: Tango Gameworks

With the rise of Microsoft’s game-changing subscription service, which many devotees have coined as The Best Deal in Gaming TM, Xbox Game Pass is truly a force to be reckoned with. Not only do you get access to over 300 top-notch video games, but new games arrive on the platform at a surprisingly impressive clip. With that in mind, then, you may be wondering: Is Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox Game Pass? Let’s get into it, shall we?

Is Ghostwire Tokyo Coming to Game Pass? Answered

We’ll cut right to the chase: Ghostwire Tokyo is set to come to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on April 12, 2023. The news was confirmed thanks to a recent announcement from the game’s publisher, Bethesda Softworks.

Interestingly, the new release will introduce a new “Spider’s Thread” update that will bring a slew of new content including new game modes, new story elements, and even some new foes.

We were quite enamoured with the game here at Twinfinite, ultimately awarding it a 4/5 in our review, concluding: “Ghostwire: Tokyo is a must-play for anyone who loves action-adventure, even with some less than inventive design choices for its structure.”

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on whether Ghostwire: Tokyo is on Xbox Game Pass. For more, feel free to read our in-depth review. Or alternatively, feel free to browse the links down below.

Related Posts