How to Upgrade the Attache Case & Increase Inventory Space in Resident Evil 4 Remake

With Resident Evil 4 Remake officially out today, no doubt that everyone is hard at work killing zombies and searching every nook and cranny for extra loot, secrets, and rare items. To carry all those goodies though, you’ll of course need plenty of inventory space which comes in the form of your attache case. As you progress you’ll be able to upgrade the case itself and increase the space to fit your entire arsenal and all the treasures you find. Here is our guide for how to upgrade the attache case and increase inventory space in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

What Is the Attache Case?

As seen above, your attache case is like a reinforced briefcase that stores every consumable item and weapon you acquire throughout the game. From your healing items like herbs, first aid sprays and eggs, to all of your weapons, their upgrades, and the ammo for each.

Rather than a weight limit or basic numerical limit found in other games, this type of inventory management requires your prime organizational skills. The case is subdivided into squares, and your items each take up a certain number of those squares. Items like eggs take up just one square, while weapons take up significantly more.

You can rotate items in a manner that works best for you and maximizes your space. If you’re unsure of how to organize your items, you can simply press L3 to use the “auto-batch” option, which automatically compiles your items in manner deemed most efficient.

You also use your attache case to craft items like mixed herbs and affix upgrades like stocks and scopes to their respective weapons.

How to Upgrade the Attache Case & Increase Storage Space

While the attache case in the original game could only be upgraded to provide a bit more item space for Leon, the remake has gone above and beyond to not only give our hero exponentially more space, but different kinds of cases that each provide their own perks.

All case upgrades can be purchased from the Merchant throughout the game. He’ll be constantly adding new stock, so you’ll want to check in with him often, especially if you find yourself running out of room.

Each Storage Upgrade for your equipped case will cost a set amount of Pesetas, starting around 10,000 minimum, so make sure you’re saving up.

The unique Case Upgrades themselves, however, instead cost Spinels, which are unique pink-colored gems found through the game that can be exchanged with the Merchant. Each Case Upgrade costs a different number of Spinels, so make sure you have enough.

All the Different Case Upgrades and Their Respective Perks

You’ll notice each case has a different name, and they each have their own unique gameplay perk that will be applied upon equipping that case, so read carefully when purchasing.

The Attache Case: Silver is the default option, and it increases the drop rate for handgun ammo.

The Attache Case: Black increases the drop rate of resources (L). It is made available from Chapter 4 onwards and costs 8 Spinels that can be traded with the Merchant.

The Attache Case: Leather increases the drop rate of red herbs, which are essential for hefty healing. It is made available from Chapter 8 onwards and costs 12 Spinels that can be traded with the Merchant.

The Attache Case: Gold is a DLC exclusive option, and it increases the drop rate of Pesetas.

The Attache Case: Classic is the last upgrade option and also a DLC exclusive. This increases the drop rate of gunpowder. It may seem like a rather basic upgrade, but if you’re interested in farming magnum ammo this one is a definite must-have.

How to Swap Your Attache Case Upgrades

With enough Pesetas and Spinels saved, you should be able to max out your attache case exceptionally well in your first playthrough, and acquire at least most of the Case Upgrades.

Bear in mind that whenever you purchase a new one from the Merchant, it doesn’t mean that you lose your old one forever. You can easily swap out any of your acquired upgrades at any time by visiting a typewriter. The menu prompt will include a ‘Customize Case’ tab to switch your attache upgrade, and also add charms to them. To learn more about charms and their own respective gameplay perks, see our guide for All Resident Evil 4 Remake Charms.

This concludes our guide for how to upgrade the Attache Case and Increase Inventory Space in Resident Evil 4 Remake. We hope you find this handy as you continue to enjoy the new game, and let us know if there’s anything we should add.

