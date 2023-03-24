How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

The Resident Evil series has really gone big with preorder bonuses and extra DLC in recent years, but it’s not always clear how to get your items. There are many menus and things to interact with in the game, so locating extra items might require extra information. Here is exactly how to redeem your preorder bonuses in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where to Find Preorder Bonuses in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Unlike some games, you don’t have to go out of your way to make sure to get your Resident Evil 4 Remake items. When you first start the game, you will get several text boxes informing you that your items are already available. While the amount of available bonus items does depend on which version of Resident Evil 4 Remake you preordered, all the items still appear in the same place.

Those who have the Gold or Classic (for Deluxe Edition preorders) attaché case bonus items will be able to swap them from the Customize Case menu available at any typewriter. This is how you can get access to the Handgun Ammo and Green Herb attaché charms as well. Charms give a passive boost, so there isn’t any reason not to equip them.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

While many other cosmetic changes (such as costumes) can be changed through the Extras menu, the attaché options are only found while actually playing the game.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to redeem your preorder bonuses in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more guides to help you through Leon Kennedy’s thrilling journey, take a look at our links below.

