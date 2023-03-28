Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake offers various types of weapons players can obtain during their playthroughs, such as the Red9 handgun and the iconic Rocket Launcher. Although each gun has its own strength and weaknesses, all of them are still useful for killing various monsters that block your path. If you are wondering how to get the LE 5 in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

LE 5 Location in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Unlike the TMP, you cannot buy the LE 5 from the Merchant, but you can obtain one from the Freezer during Chapter 13. The firearm will be locked behind an optional Electronic Lock Terminal puzzle where you must reroute power to all energy nodes. Here is the solution to the puzzle:

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Once you open the door, you will find the LE 5 lying on top of a box. The weapon is a submachine gun that can penetrate through shields and enemies. It can be even more powerful if you are able to unlock its exclusive upgrade, which allows the firearm to pierce through up to five enemies simultaneously.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

You could already have the TMP in your inventory and may hesitate to pick up this gun. However, we recommend the LE 5 over the TMP since the firearm has higher base power, is compatible with the scope, and also starts to outperform the TMP once you upgrade its capacity and reload speed.

If you don’t have the money to upgrade this new gun, you can safely sell your current weapon and regain your Pesetas. You can also repurchase it from the Merchant if you decide that you like your previous firearm better.

That is the end of our guide on how to get the LE 5 in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles below.

