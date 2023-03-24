How to Get TMP in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Not the highest damage, but definitely the best magazine size and fire rate.

A lot of the Resident Evil 4 weapons return for the remake and serve largely the same purpose. The biggest difference is that, with how combat has been reworked, players have much more room to play as they want. Here’s how to get the TMP in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where to Find the TMP in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Unlike in the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo that required players to empty their inventory and climb down a secret well, getting the TMP in the full game is much easier. Instead of going through all that trouble, it’s just a matter of buying it from the Merchant.

You will be able to purchase the TMP starting from chapter three at a price of 10,000 Pesetas. By this point, even if you spent all your money at the last merchant visit and bought the Rifle, you still should have been able to gather enough money/treasures to buy it.

Down the line, you will be able to purchase a stock for the TMP from the merchant to offset some of the gun’s tough recoil.

Resident Evil 4 Remake TMP Stats

While the TMP might not be all that strong, the magazine size makes up for that.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

At base, this is how your TMP will perform:

Size in Case: 3×3

Power: 0.50 (Max 1.10)

Ammo Capacity: 30 (Max 70)

Reload Speed: 1.00 (Max 1.40)

Rate of Fire: 2.50 (Max 2.50)

Precision: 2.00 (Max 2.00

This is everything you need to know about how to get the TMP in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more tips and tricks to make Leon’s job easier, take a look at the links below.

Related Posts