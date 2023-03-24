Where to Find the Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

One of the best parts of Leon’s arsenal in the original Resident Evil 4 was the rifle, a hard-hitting weapon that could be outfitted with a scope to help him snipe from his distance. As expected, this weapon returns for the remake. Here’s how to find the Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Rifle Location

The Rifle is called the SR M1903 in the Resident Evil 4 Remake and is found through the same means as the original game, meaning you’ll have to buy it with your hard-earned Pesetas.

The SR M1903 Rifle can be purchased the first time you encounter the Merchant for 12,000 Pesetas. You should have enough, as we were a hair over 14,000 when we opened the shop without buying anything. If you followed our guide regarding the farm medallions, you should be able to redeem that request for spinels to trade for items you can sell for more money.

As a limited-time offer for the first Merchant encounter, buying the rifle gets you the scope (normally priced at 4,000 Pesetas) for free. Unlike in the original, attaching the scope doesn’t make the rifle take up any extra space, but the scope will have to remain in your case as a 2×1 item.

If you choose to forego the scope, you will still aim down the sights of the rifle, which is certainly a big adjustment for weapon handling in the game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake SR M1903 Rifle Stats

Size in Case: 9×1

Power: 2.50 (Max 5.0)

Ammo Capacity: 5 (Max 13)

Reload Speed: 0.46 (Max 0.61)

Rate of Fire: 0.42 (Max 0.53)

Precision: 5.20 (Max 5.20)

This is everything you need to know for how to find the Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more guides to assist in helping Leon in accomplishing his mission, check out the links below.

