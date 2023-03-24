All Farm Blue Medallion Locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake features quite a few substantial changes and additions to the original 2005 action game, but there are a few key aspects that have remained the same. For instance, you’ll still be tasked with shooting down optional Blue Medallions for various rewards. If you’re having trouble with this request, though, here’s a rundown of all Blue Medallion locations in the Farm in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where to Find All Farm Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Early on in the game, you’ll be tasked with going through the Farm area, which is where you’ll get your first blue note request: shoot down all five Blue Medallions to earn some Spinels. Most of these are quite easy to find, but we’ve broken them down below to help you out.

Blue Medallion #1

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The first Blue Medallion is located in the southern corner of the Farm, just outside of the typewriter room. Upon exiting the typewriter room, head north just a little and turn around to find it hanging on the building.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #2

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The second Blue Medallion is hanging by the little opening of the barn. You should be able to shoot it even from the ground floor, but if you want a clearer shot at it, head up to the second level of the tower where the cog puzzle is.

From the second floor, look over the balcony to find the Medallion hanging there.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #3

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

While still on the second floor of the tower, turn around to find the third Blue Medallion hanging just under the platform behind you.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #4

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The fourth Blue Medallion can be found in the smaller barn where all the cows are hanging out. Just look to the side to find it hanging idly by.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Blue Medallion #5

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The final Blue Medallion is very easy to shoot down, but also incredibly easy to miss if you’re not looking out for it. Head to the small shack in the southwestern corner of the Farm, and start aiming upwards as you head to the back to find it.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

And those are all five Blue Medallions you have to shoot down in the Farm in Resident Evil 4 Remake. When you meet the Merchant for the first time, you’ll be able to turn in the request and get your Spinels as a reward. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

