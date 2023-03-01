Fortnite Infantry Rifle Location

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 is about to come to a close, but it is still mixing up its gameplay right until the end. The v23.50 update has brought back the Infantry Rifle from the vault, which can be found very easily on the battle royale’s map. Here is how to get the Infantry Rifle in Fortnite.

How to Find the Infantry Rifle in Fortnite

The Infantry Rifle can be found in various locations around the map through chests, loot on the ground, and supply crates. There are no set places to obtain the rifle, but it is not difficult to find while rummaging through a location or hotspot.

The Infantry Rifle comes in all rarities except for the grey Common, and can be upgraded at upgrade benches in exchange for gold bars.

The unvaulted weapon is necessary to complete one of the Cipher Quests, where players need to damage opponents with the rifle. The quest has four stages as well, so it is best to pick it up whenever you come across it.

The Cipher Quests award XP, for those who still need to finish their battle passes, alongside a few cosmetic items. The Cipher Quests are available to complete until the end of the season on March 10.

That is how to get the Infantry Rifle in Fortnite. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage as the new season begins soon, and follow the links below for other helpful guides for the game.

Related Posts