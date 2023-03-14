How to Fix Sims 4 Not Opening

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Like many previous game launches, The Sims 4 newest Infants update has brought on a few issues for Simmers that prevent them from playing the installment. In particular, some have noted that they can’t open the game, primarily with PC users. Here’s everything you need to know about how to fix The Sims 4 not opening to get you ready for the latest baby and family features.

How Do You Fix The Sims 4 Not Opening?

Those who can’t open The Sims 4 can test out one of the following methods to address the issue:

Update the game.

Repair the game file (EA & Epic Games Store) .

. Refresh the EA app by pressing ‘CTRL+R’ .

. View the integrity of the file (Steam) .

. Remove game mods or custom content.

Wait until an update fixes the issue.

Since the new Infant content has arrived, you must first update The Sims 4 to play the game. However, if you can’t even log in to EA, some have mentioned that you will need to keep doing this procedure a few times because it can eventually work after several attempts. Others have also suggested refreshing the app with ‘CTRL+R’ when games don’t appear in your library.

Another way to solve this problem is by repairing or viewing the game files on select PC apps. For example, EA players can select ‘Repair’ from the ‘Manage’ section of The Sims 4, while Steam users can right-click on the game to ‘Browse local files.’ These techniques will take some time, especially for those who have expansion packs (the app will repair each of these installments.)

The Sims Direct Communications Twitter account has previously mentioned that players should remove any game mods or custom content, given that these mechanics can sometimes cause issues.

Tomorrow, Mar 14, the Infant Base Game update 👶 releases in #TheSims4 ✨



This update will likely conflict with externally created content, so please remember to remove any game mods & custom content in preparation for tomorrow's release. pic.twitter.com/ePx9NZNuFf — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) March 13, 2023

Currently, there are complications with the EA server, so you may need to wait until everything has been resolved for the time being.

That does it for our guide on how to fix The Sims 4 not opening bug. For more help, you can check out our how to fix Sims 4 broken mods guide or explore the relevant links for additional content.

