How to Fix Diablo 4 This Game Cannot be Played Yet Error

Blizzard’s highly anticipated next iteration of the iconic Diablo franchise is here; well, sort of. The game’s open beta offers those who have pre-ordered the opportunity to check it out in Early Access ahead of its full launch. And unsurprisingly, there are a lot of players taking part. So many, in fact, that it’s causing some mayhem for the servers and a bunch of players are being kicked out. Here’s how to fix the Diablo 4 “This Game Cannot be Playet Yet” error if you’ve encountered it.

Diablo 4 This Game Cannot be Played Yet Error Explained

So far as we can tell, there are three potential causes for this error:

The beta is not yet available to play in your region Your Blizzard client has lost connectivity The beta has ended

Of the three issues, there’s really only one you can solve, and that’s the second. Your first and only port of call, then, is to completely shut down the client and boot it back up again. You should be able to do this normally as you would any other application, but it’s worth checking Task Manager to make sure it’s completely closed down properly. Once you’ve done so, restart the client and try again. If all else fails, shut your PC down and repeat. Finally, the only other option is to uninstall/reinstall Diablo 4.

That’s all we have for how to fix the Diablo 4 “This Game Cannot be Playet Yet” error. Sorry we couldn’t be of more help. You can check out Twinfinite for other tips and guides on the game, including how to overcome “error 395002, Your Account is Currently Locked.“

