Never give up. You’re going to have to familiarize yourself with those three words if you hope to get past John Cena in WWE’s latest 2K Showcase mode. So while you make your way through 14 iconic matches chronicling his career, it’s best to know what you’re getting into. That’s why we’re here to break down how to complete all John Cena 2K Showcase objectives in WWE 2K23.

All John Cena Showcase Objectives in WWE 2K23

Over the course of the entire “Never Give Up” Showcase in WWE 2K23, players will have to go toe-to-toe with Cena on 14 separate occasions. Of course, completing each of these matches enables you to unlock several bonus items scattered throughout the game, but winning these matches won’t be enough. In order to continue progressing through this showcase, each match will present a set of specific objectives.

Rob Van Dam — ECW One Night Stand, 2006

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage PlayStation: X/Square. Xbox: A/X.

Perform a Hammer Throw on John Cena PlayStation: Circle, then Hold Circle + Left Joystick. Xbox: B, then Hold B + Left Joystick.

Perform Two Heavy Combos (Pause Menu) PlayStation: Any combo with X. Xbox: Any combo with A.

(Pause Menu) Irish Whip (Standing in front of opponent) PlayStation: Circle to grab, Circle + Left Joystick in intended direction. Xbox: B to grab, B + Left Joystick in intended direction.

(Standing in front of opponent) Diving Moonsault (Cena must be out of the ring) PlayStation: X from the top turnbuckle. Xbox: A from the top turnbuckle.

(Cena must be out of the ring) Corkscrew Leg Drop (Lean Cena on North or South Barricade) PlayStation: Circle. Xbox: B.

(Lean Cena on North or South Barricade) Hit John Cena with a Chair (Weapon) in the ring PlayStation: L1. Xbox: Left Bumper.

Perform RVD’s Rolling Thunder Signature Move (Stored Move) PlayStation: R2 + Square. Xbox: RT + X.

(Stored Move) Perform a Heavy Grapple Attack (In front of opponent) PlayStation: Circle to grab + X. Xbox: B to grab + A.

(In front of opponent) Perform a Diving Attack (From the Top Rope) PlayStation: Square or X. Xbox: X or A.

(From the Top Rope) Hammer Throw (Again)

(Again) Perform One Light Combo (Pause Menu) PlayStation: Combo that only involves Square. Xbox: Combo that only involves X.

(Pause Menu) Grab and set a table in the corner of the ring while Cena is down PlayStation: L1 to grab Table, X to lean when near corner. Xbox: Left Bumper to grab Table, A to lean when near corner.

Heavy Grapple Attack (Again)

Kurt Angle — SmackDown, 2002

Perform Two Light Grapples (Standing in front of opponent) PlayStation: Circle + Left Joystick (Directional) + Square. Xbox: B + Left Joystick (Directional) + X.

(Standing in front of opponent) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Go for Ankle Lock Finisher (Standing at Cena’s feet w/ Stored Finisher) PlayStation: R2 + X. Xbox: RT + A.

(Standing at Cena’s feet w/ Stored Finisher) Perform a Heavy Combo (Pause Menu) PlayStation: Any combo with X. Xbox: Any combo with A.

(Pause Menu) Perform a Light Attack PlayStation: Square. Xbox: X.

Perform Kurt Angle’s Angle Slam Signature Move (Stored) PlayStation: R2 + Square. Xbox: RT + X.

(Stored) Dodge/Reverse Cena’s attacks Three times PlayStation: Triangle. Xbox: Y

Perform Three German Suplexes on Cena in-ring PlayStation: Circle to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.

Perform One Light Combo (Pause Menu) PlayStation: Combo that only involves Square. Xbox: Combo that only involves X.

(Pause Menu)

The Undertaker — Vengeance, 2003

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Hammer Throw

Grab Cena outside of the ring (Cena must be grounded) PlayStation: Circle. Xbox: B.

(Cena must be grounded) Perform Apron Guillotine Drop (On Apron, Cena in-ring) PlayStation: Circle to grab (When Cena is close to the ropes). Xbox: B to grab (When Cena is close to the ropes).

(On Apron, Cena in-ring) Perform Two Body Blow and Uppercut Attacks (In front of Cena) PlayStation: Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + X Xbox: Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + A

(In front of Cena) Dodge/Block Cena’s attacks Three times

Perform Undertaker’s Old School Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Undertaker’s Chokeslam Signature Move (Stored) PlayStation: R2 + Square (HOLD Square). Xbox: RT + X (HOLD X).

(Stored) Dodge/Reverse Cena’s attacks Three times

Perform a Submission Move (Standing in front of Cena, or at feet/side/head of grounded Cena) PlayStation: R2 + Circle. Xbox: RT + B.

(Standing in front of Cena, or at feet/side/head of grounded Cena) Break Cena’s Grapple/Combo Attack PlayStation: Square, X, or Circle depending on Cena’s attempt. Xbox: X, A, or B depending on Cena’s attempt.

Perform Front Heavy Corner Attack (Dazed Cena in corner) PlayStation: X. Xbox: A.

(Dazed Cena in corner) Perform Two Flip Clotheslines (Cena Standing) PlayStation: L2 + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), X. Xbox: LT + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), A.

(Cena Standing) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Perform Front Light Corner Attack (Dazed Cena in corner) PlayStation: Square. Xbox: X.

(Dazed Cena in corner)

The Undertaker — WrestleMania 34, 2018

Perform Five Front Light Corner Attacks (Dazed Cena in corner)

(Dazed Cena in corner) Perform a Flip Clothesline

Perform Undertaker’s Old School Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform a Snake Eyes/Big Boot Combo (Dazed Cena in corner) PlayStation: Circle to grab, Left Joystick (Away from Cena) + X. Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Away from Cena) + A.

(Dazed Cena in corner) Perform Running DDT (Standing Cena) PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), Circle. Xbox: LT (HOLD), + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), B.

(Standing Cena) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Perform Undertaker’s Chokeslam Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver Finisher (Stored) PlayStation: L2 + X. Xbox: LT + A.

(Stored) Pin Cena

Triple H — Night of Champions, 2008

Perform a Rebound Attack on Cena (Don’t Run) PlayStation: Irish Whip, then Square, X, or Circle. Xbox: Irish Whip, then X, A, or B.

(Don’t Run) Perform a Hammer Throw .

. Perform a Vertical Suplex Ringside (Standing in front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to grab, then Left Joystick (Up) + X. Xbox: B to grab, then Left Joystick (Up) + A.

(Standing in front of Cena) Perform an Irish Whip (In the ring)

(In the ring) Dodge/Reverse/Break Three Cena Attacks

Perform an Opponent Taunt Left on D-Pad in Cena’s direction.

Attempt Triple H’s Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored) PlayStation: R2 + X. Xbox: RT + A.

(Stored) Dodge/Block Three Cena Attacks

Reverse/Break One of Cena’s Moves

Perform Another Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform a Light Attack

Perform a Carry Attack (Standing in front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to grab, R1 to initiate Carry, X. Xbox: B to grab, RB to initiate Carry, A.

(Standing in front of Cena) Perform Triple H’s Spinebuster Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Another Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Another Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)

(Stored) Pin Cena

AJ Styles — SummerSlam, 2016

Perform a Dropkick on an Irish Whip Rebound PlayStation: Square. Xbox. X.

Dodge/Block Three Cena Attacks

Perform a Slingshot DDT (On Apron, Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: Circle. Xbox: B.

(On Apron, Cena In-Ring) Perform a Submission Move on a grounded Cena

Perform a Front Heavy Attack

Perform a Front Heavy Grapple PlayStation: Circle to grab, X. Xbox: B to grab, A.

Perform AJ Styles’ 450 Splash Signature Move (Stored, Styles on Apron, Cena grounded In-Ring)

(Stored, Styles on Apron, Cena grounded In-Ring) Perform a Wheelbarrow Facebuster (Standing behind Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: Circle to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.

(Standing behind Cena In-Ring) Perform a Grab Combo (Pause Menu)

(Pause Menu) Perform a Light Corner Attack (Cena in corner)

(Cena in corner) Attack Cena’s legs (Cena grounded)

(Cena grounded) Perform AJ Styles’ Phenomenal Forearm Finishing Move (Styles must be on Apron)

(Styles must be on Apron) Pin Cena

Edge — SummerSlam, 2006

Perform a Front Light Grapple Attack PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Directional) + Square. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Directional) + X.

Perform a Grounded Heavy Attack (Standing next to grounded Cena) PlayStation: X. Xbox: A.

(Standing next to grounded Cena) Perform a Crowd Taunt D-Pad Left.

Perform a Running Single Leg Dropkick (In-ring) PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Run towards Cena), X. Xbox: LT (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Run towards Cena), A.

(In-ring) Perform a Diving Attack (From the Top Rope; Cena must be Standing) PlayStation: Square or X. Xbox: X or A. Taunt Up on D-Pad to get Cena up.

(From the Top Rope; Cena must be Standing) Perform a Grounded Light Grapple Attack (Standing In-Ring next to grounded Cena) PlayStation: Circle, Square. Xbox: B, X.

(Standing In-Ring next to grounded Cena) Perform Two Front Running Attacks PlayStation: L2 + Square or X. Xbox: LT + X or A.

Perform Edge’s Edgecution Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Any Three Combos

Run to the Corner to Climb the Top Rope (Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Corner). Xbox: LT (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Corner).

(Cena In-Ring) Perform an Opponent Taunt (Both Cena & Edge In-Ring) Right on the D-Pad.

(Both Cena & Edge In-Ring) Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack

Perform Another Edgecution Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Edge’s Spear Finishing Move (Stored, in Corner)

Edge — New Year’s Revolution, 2006

Perform Two Heavy Combos

Perform Edge’s Spear Finishing Move (In-ring)

(In-ring) Perform Another Spear

Pin Cena

Roman Reigns — SummerSlam, 2021

Perform a Headlock Punch (Standing Behind Cena) PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Down) + Square. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Down) + X.

(Standing Behind Cena) Perform a Heavy Grapple Attack Front Shoulder Tackle PlayStation: Circle to Front Grab, Left Joystick (Towards) + X. Xbox: B to Front Grab, Left Joystick (Towards) + A.

Perform Two Snap Suplexes (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + Square. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform an Irish Whip

Dodge/Block/Reverse Two Cena Attacks

Perform a DDT PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + Square. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X.

Perform a Heavy Combo

Perform the Cravat Sleeper (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: R2 + Circle. Xbox: RT + B.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform a a Front Running Attack

Attempt Roman Reigns’ Superman Punc h Signature Move (Stored, grounded Cena) Trigger move in the Corner.

(Stored, grounded Cena) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Perform Another Front Running Attack

Block/Reverse Two Cena Attacks

Perform Roman Reigns’ Spear Finishing Move (From Corner)

(From Corner) Perform Another Spear

Pin Cena

The Rock — WrestleMania 28, 2012

Perform a Headlock Punch

Dodge/Block/Reverse Two Cena Attacks

Perform a Rebound Attack

Perform an Irish Whip

Perform The Rock’s Rock Bottom Finishing Move On a Table

Perform an Arm Wrench DDT (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform a Jumping Clothesline (In-Ring) PlayStation: L2 + Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + X. Xbox: LT + Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + A.

(In-Ring) Attempt a Light Combo Attack

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Attempt The Rock’s Sharpshooter Signature Move (Stored, Cena Grounded)

(Stored, Cena Grounded) Irish Whip Cena Into the Steel Stairs (Outside the Ring)

(Outside the Ring) Perform a Rock Bottom (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack

Perform an Opponent Taunt Right on the D-Pad.

Perform a Diving Attack (Cena Must Be Standing)

Brock Lesnar — SummerSlam, 2014

Perform a Heavy Comb o Attack

Attempt a Front Corner Attack

Suplex Cena Eight Times Front Grapple PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Left) + A. Rear Light Grapple PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Down) + Square. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Down) + X. Rear Heavy Grapple PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Up) + X. Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Up) + A.

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Attempt a Submission Move (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Perform a Rear Heavy Grapple

Suplex Cena Seven More Times

Perform Two Opponent Taunts

Perform Two Heavy Combo Attacks

Perform a Leg Stomp Limb Attack (Grounded Cena) PlayStation: Move Towards Cena’s Legs, Circle + Square. Xbox: Move Towards Cena’s Legs, B + X.

(Grounded Cena) Perform Brock Lesnar’s F-5 Finishing Move PlayStation: R2 + X (DO NOT HOLD). Xbox: RT + A (DO NOT HOLD).

Pin Cena

Brock Lesnar — Backlash, 2003

Perform a Backbreak/Toss Combo Attack (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Perform a Fallaway Slam (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Reverse/Break Cena’s Move

Perform Two Heavy or Grab Combos

Perform a Front Heavy Attack (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Perform a Running Clothesline (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Reverse/Break Another One of Cena’s Moves

Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Perform a Standing Powerslam (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform a Front Heavy Grapple

Batista — SummerSlam, 2008

Perform a Crowd Taunt Left on the D-Pad.

Attempt a Front Heavy Grapple

Perform a Release Back Suplex (In-Ring, Standing Behind Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.

(In-Ring, Standing Behind Cena) Perform a Sidewalk Slam (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + Square. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + X.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Attempt the Figure Four Leglock (Grounded Cena, Standing By Legs) PlayStation: R2 + Circle. Xbox: RT + B.

(Grounded Cena, Standing By Legs) Damage Cena’s Legs to Orange Level

Attempt a Front Heavy Grapple

Perform Three Light or Heavy Combos

Perform Batista’s Spinebuster Signature Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform Batista’s Batista Bomb Finishing Move (Stored)

(Stored) Perform a Bearhug Submission Move (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: R2 + Circle. Xbox: RT + B.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack

Perform a Front Heavy Attack While Cena is On the Top Turnbuckle Irish Whip Into the Corner, Right Joystick (Up) to place him.

Perform Another Batista Bomb

Pin Cena

Randy Orton — Hell In a Cell, 2009

Irish Whip Cena Into the Stairs (Ringside)

(Ringside) Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage

Perform a Front Light Grapple (Ringside)

(Ringside) Perform a Face Scrub (Orton on Apron, Cena In-Ring) PlayStation: X. Xbox: A.

(Orton on Apron, Cena In-Ring) Perform Orton’s DDT (Standing In Front of Cena) PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Right) + X. Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Right) + A.

(Standing In Front of Cena) Perform a Front Heavy Grapple

Hit Cena With a Chair Twice (In-Ring)

(In-Ring) Attempt a Heavy Combo Attack

Perform a Crowd Taunt Left on D-Pad.

Perform a Front Light Attack (Cena In Corner)

(Cena In Corner) Attempt Randy Orton’s Punt Kick Finishing Move (Stored, In Corner, Cena Grounded) PlayStation: R2 + X (DO NOT HOLD). Xbox: RT + A (DO NOT HOLD).

(Stored, In Corner, Cena Grounded) Pin Cena

And that, my friends and fellow fans, is how to complete all John Cena 2K Showcase objectives in WWE 2K23. If you’re looking for more on the game, though, the good news is you won’t have to go far. Be sure to check out our other guides and updates at the various links below.

