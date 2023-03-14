How to Complete All John Cena 2K Showcase Objectives in WWE 2K23
See him, stop him, and beat him.
Never give up. You’re going to have to familiarize yourself with those three words if you hope to get past John Cena in WWE’s latest 2K Showcase mode. So while you make your way through 14 iconic matches chronicling his career, it’s best to know what you’re getting into. That’s why we’re here to break down how to complete all John Cena 2K Showcase objectives in WWE 2K23.
All John Cena Showcase Objectives in WWE 2K23
Over the course of the entire “Never Give Up” Showcase in WWE 2K23, players will have to go toe-to-toe with Cena on 14 separate occasions. Of course, completing each of these matches enables you to unlock several bonus items scattered throughout the game, but winning these matches won’t be enough. In order to continue progressing through this showcase, each match will present a set of specific objectives.
Rob Van Dam — ECW One Night Stand, 2006
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- PlayStation: X/Square.
- Xbox: A/X.
- Perform a Hammer Throw on John Cena
- PlayStation: Circle, then Hold Circle + Left Joystick.
- Xbox: B, then Hold B + Left Joystick.
- Perform Two Heavy Combos (Pause Menu)
- PlayStation: Any combo with X.
- Xbox: Any combo with A.
- Irish Whip (Standing in front of opponent)
- PlayStation: Circle to grab, Circle + Left Joystick in intended direction.
- Xbox: B to grab, B + Left Joystick in intended direction.
- Diving Moonsault (Cena must be out of the ring)
- PlayStation: X from the top turnbuckle.
- Xbox: A from the top turnbuckle.
- Corkscrew Leg Drop (Lean Cena on North or South Barricade)
- PlayStation: Circle.
- Xbox: B.
- Hit John Cena with a Chair (Weapon) in the ring
- PlayStation: L1.
- Xbox: Left Bumper.
- Perform RVD’s Rolling Thunder Signature Move (Stored Move)
- PlayStation: R2 + Square.
- Xbox: RT + X.
- Perform a Heavy Grapple Attack (In front of opponent)
- PlayStation: Circle to grab + X.
- Xbox: B to grab + A.
- Perform a Diving Attack (From the Top Rope)
- PlayStation: Square or X.
- Xbox: X or A.
- Hammer Throw (Again)
- Perform One Light Combo (Pause Menu)
- PlayStation: Combo that only involves Square.
- Xbox: Combo that only involves X.
- Grab and set a table in the corner of the ring while Cena is down
- PlayStation: L1 to grab Table, X to lean when near corner.
- Xbox: Left Bumper to grab Table, A to lean when near corner.
- Heavy Grapple Attack (Again)
Kurt Angle — SmackDown, 2002
- Perform Two Light Grapples (Standing in front of opponent)
- PlayStation: Circle + Left Joystick (Directional) + Square.
- Xbox: B + Left Joystick (Directional) + X.
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Go for Ankle Lock Finisher (Standing at Cena’s feet w/ Stored Finisher)
- PlayStation: R2 + X.
- Xbox: RT + A.
- Perform a Heavy Combo (Pause Menu)
- PlayStation: Any combo with X.
- Xbox: Any combo with A.
- Perform a Light Attack
- PlayStation: Square.
- Xbox: X.
- Perform Kurt Angle’s Angle Slam Signature Move (Stored)
- PlayStation: R2 + Square.
- Xbox: RT + X.
- Dodge/Reverse Cena’s attacks Three times
- PlayStation: Triangle.
- Xbox: Y
- Perform Three German Suplexes on Cena in-ring
- PlayStation: Circle to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X.
- Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.
- Perform One Light Combo (Pause Menu)
- PlayStation: Combo that only involves Square.
- Xbox: Combo that only involves X.
The Undertaker — Vengeance, 2003
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Hammer Throw
- Grab Cena outside of the ring (Cena must be grounded)
- PlayStation: Circle.
- Xbox: B.
- Perform Apron Guillotine Drop (On Apron, Cena in-ring)
- PlayStation: Circle to grab (When Cena is close to the ropes).
- Xbox: B to grab (When Cena is close to the ropes).
- Perform Two Body Blow and Uppercut Attacks (In front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + X
- Xbox: Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + A
- Dodge/Block Cena’s attacks Three times
- Perform Undertaker’s Old School Signature Move (Stored)
- Perform Undertaker’s Chokeslam Signature Move (Stored)
- PlayStation: R2 + Square (HOLD Square).
- Xbox: RT + X (HOLD X).
- Dodge/Reverse Cena’s attacks Three times
- Perform a Submission Move (Standing in front of Cena, or at feet/side/head of grounded Cena)
- PlayStation: R2 + Circle.
- Xbox: RT + B.
- Break Cena’s Grapple/Combo Attack
- PlayStation: Square, X, or Circle depending on Cena’s attempt.
- Xbox: X, A, or B depending on Cena’s attempt.
- Perform Front Heavy Corner Attack (Dazed Cena in corner)
- PlayStation: X.
- Xbox: A.
- Perform Two Flip Clotheslines (Cena Standing)
- PlayStation: L2 + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), X.
- Xbox: LT + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), A.
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Perform Front Light Corner Attack (Dazed Cena in corner)
- PlayStation: Square.
- Xbox: X.
The Undertaker — WrestleMania 34, 2018
- Perform Five Front Light Corner Attacks (Dazed Cena in corner)
- Perform a Flip Clothesline
- Perform Undertaker’s Old School Signature Move (Stored)
- Perform a Snake Eyes/Big Boot Combo (Dazed Cena in corner)
- PlayStation: Circle to grab, Left Joystick (Away from Cena) + X.
- Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Away from Cena) + A.
- Perform Running DDT (Standing Cena)
- PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), Circle.
- Xbox: LT (HOLD), + Left Joystick (Towards Cena), B.
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Perform Undertaker’s Chokeslam Signature Move (Stored)
- Perform Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver Finisher (Stored)
- PlayStation: L2 + X.
- Xbox: LT + A.
- Pin Cena
Triple H — Night of Champions, 2008
- Perform a Rebound Attack on Cena (Don’t Run)
- PlayStation: Irish Whip, then Square, X, or Circle.
- Xbox: Irish Whip, then X, A, or B.
- Perform a Hammer Throw.
- Perform a Vertical Suplex Ringside (Standing in front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to grab, then Left Joystick (Up) + X.
- Xbox: B to grab, then Left Joystick (Up) + A.
- Perform an Irish Whip (In the ring)
- Dodge/Reverse/Break Three Cena Attacks
- Perform an Opponent Taunt
- Left on D-Pad in Cena’s direction.
- Attempt Triple H’s Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)
- PlayStation: R2 + X.
- Xbox: RT + A.
- Dodge/Block Three Cena Attacks
- Reverse/Break One of Cena’s Moves
- Perform Another Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)
- Perform a Light Attack
- Perform a Carry Attack (Standing in front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to grab, R1 to initiate Carry, X.
- Xbox: B to grab, RB to initiate Carry, A.
- Perform Triple H’s Spinebuster Signature Move (Stored)
- Perform Another Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)
- Perform Another Pedigree Finishing Move (Stored)
- Pin Cena
AJ Styles — SummerSlam, 2016
- Perform a Dropkick on an Irish Whip Rebound
- PlayStation: Square.
- Xbox. X.
- Dodge/Block Three Cena Attacks
- Perform a Slingshot DDT (On Apron, Cena In-Ring)
- PlayStation: Circle.
- Xbox: B.
- Perform a Submission Move on a grounded Cena
- Perform a Front Heavy Attack
- Perform a Front Heavy Grapple
- PlayStation: Circle to grab, X.
- Xbox: B to grab, A.
- Perform AJ Styles’ 450 Splash Signature Move (Stored, Styles on Apron, Cena grounded In-Ring)
- Perform a Wheelbarrow Facebuster (Standing behind Cena In-Ring)
- PlayStation: Circle to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X.
- Xbox: B to grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.
- Perform a Grab Combo (Pause Menu)
- Perform a Light Corner Attack (Cena in corner)
- Attack Cena’s legs (Cena grounded)
- Perform AJ Styles’ Phenomenal Forearm Finishing Move (Styles must be on Apron)
- Pin Cena
Edge — SummerSlam, 2006
- Perform a Front Light Grapple Attack
- PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Directional) + Square.
- Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Directional) + X.
- Perform a Grounded Heavy Attack (Standing next to grounded Cena)
- PlayStation: X.
- Xbox: A.
- Perform a Crowd Taunt
- D-Pad Left.
- Perform a Running Single Leg Dropkick (In-ring)
- PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Run towards Cena), X.
- Xbox: LT (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Run towards Cena), A.
- Perform a Diving Attack (From the Top Rope; Cena must be Standing)
- PlayStation: Square or X.
- Xbox: X or A.
- Taunt Up on D-Pad to get Cena up.
- Perform a Grounded Light Grapple Attack (Standing In-Ring next to grounded Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle, Square.
- Xbox: B, X.
- Perform Two Front Running Attacks
- PlayStation: L2 + Square or X.
- Xbox: LT + X or A.
- Perform Edge’s Edgecution Signature Move (Stored)
- Perform Any Three Combos
- Run to the Corner to Climb the Top Rope (Cena In-Ring)
- PlayStation: L2 (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Corner).
- Xbox: LT (HOLD) + Left Joystick (Towards Corner).
- Perform an Opponent Taunt (Both Cena & Edge In-Ring)
- Right on the D-Pad.
- Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack
- Perform Another Edgecution Signature Move (Stored)
- Perform Edge’s Spear Finishing Move (Stored, in Corner)
Edge — New Year’s Revolution, 2006
- Perform Two Heavy Combos
- Perform Edge’s Spear Finishing Move (In-ring)
- Perform Another Spear
- Pin Cena
Roman Reigns — SummerSlam, 2021
- Perform a Headlock Punch (Standing Behind Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Down) + Square.
- Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Down) + X.
- Perform a Heavy Grapple Attack Front Shoulder Tackle
- PlayStation: Circle to Front Grab, Left Joystick (Towards) + X.
- Xbox: B to Front Grab, Left Joystick (Towards) + A.
- Perform Two Snap Suplexes (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + Square.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X.
- Perform an Irish Whip
- Dodge/Block/Reverse Two Cena Attacks
- Perform a DDT
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + Square.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X.
- Perform a Heavy Combo
- Perform the Cravat Sleeper (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: R2 + Circle.
- Xbox: RT + B.
- Perform a a Front Running Attack
- Attempt Roman Reigns’ Superman Punch Signature Move (Stored, grounded Cena)
- Trigger move in the Corner.
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Perform Another Front Running Attack
- Block/Reverse Two Cena Attacks
- Perform Roman Reigns’ Spear Finishing Move (From Corner)
- Perform Another Spear
- Pin Cena
The Rock — WrestleMania 28, 2012
- Perform a Headlock Punch
- Dodge/Block/Reverse Two Cena Attacks
- Perform a Rebound Attack
- Perform an Irish Whip
- Perform The Rock’s Rock Bottom Finishing Move On a Table
- Perform an Arm Wrench DDT (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + X.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + A.
- Perform a Jumping Clothesline (In-Ring)
- PlayStation: L2 + Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + X.
- Xbox: LT + Left Joystick (Towards Cena) + A.
- Attempt a Light Combo Attack
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Attempt The Rock’s Sharpshooter Signature Move (Stored, Cena Grounded)
- Irish Whip Cena Into the Steel Stairs (Outside the Ring)
- Perform a Rock Bottom (In-Ring)
- Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack
- Perform an Opponent Taunt
- Right on the D-Pad.
- Perform a Diving Attack (Cena Must Be Standing)
Brock Lesnar — SummerSlam, 2014
- Perform a Heavy Combo Attack
- Attempt a Front Corner Attack
- Suplex Cena Eight Times
- Front Grapple
- PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Left) + X.
- Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Left) + A.
- Rear Light Grapple
- PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Down) + Square.
- Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Down) + X.
- Rear Heavy Grapple
- PlayStation: Circle, Left Joystick (Up) + X.
- Xbox: B, Left Joystick (Up) + A.
- Front Grapple
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Attempt a Submission Move (In-Ring)
- Perform a Rear Heavy Grapple
- Suplex Cena Seven More Times
- Perform Two Opponent Taunts
- Perform Two Heavy Combo Attacks
- Perform a Leg Stomp Limb Attack (Grounded Cena)
- PlayStation: Move Towards Cena’s Legs, Circle + Square.
- Xbox: Move Towards Cena’s Legs, B + X.
- Perform Brock Lesnar’s F-5 Finishing Move
- PlayStation: R2 + X (DO NOT HOLD).
- Xbox: RT + A (DO NOT HOLD).
- Pin Cena
Brock Lesnar — Backlash, 2003
- Perform a Backbreak/Toss Combo Attack (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Perform a Fallaway Slam (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + A.
- Reverse/Break Cena’s Move
- Perform Two Heavy or Grab Combos
- Perform a Front Heavy Attack (In-Ring)
- Perform a Running Clothesline (In-Ring)
- Reverse/Break Another One of Cena’s Moves
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Perform a Standing Powerslam (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + X.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Down) + A.
- Perform a Front Heavy Grapple
Batista — SummerSlam, 2008
- Perform a Crowd Taunt
- Left on the D-Pad.
- Attempt a Front Heavy Grapple
- Perform a Release Back Suplex (In-Ring, Standing Behind Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + X.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Left) + A.
- Perform a Sidewalk Slam (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + Square.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Up) + X.
- Attempt the Figure Four Leglock (Grounded Cena, Standing By Legs)
- PlayStation: R2 + Circle.
- Xbox: RT + B.
- Damage Cena’s Legs to Orange Level
- Attempt a Front Heavy Grapple
- Perform Three Light or Heavy Combos
- Perform Batista’s Spinebuster Signature Move (Stored)
- Perform Batista’s Batista Bomb Finishing Move (Stored)
- Perform a Bearhug Submission Move (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: R2 + Circle.
- Xbox: RT + B.
- Reverse/Break Cena’s Attack
- Perform a Front Heavy Attack While Cena is On the Top Turnbuckle
- Irish Whip Into the Corner, Right Joystick (Up) to place him.
- Perform Another Batista Bomb
- Pin Cena
Randy Orton — Hell In a Cell, 2009
- Irish Whip Cena Into the Stairs (Ringside)
- Successfully Attack, Grapple, or Dive at Cena to cause big damage
- Perform a Front Light Grapple (Ringside)
- Perform a Face Scrub (Orton on Apron, Cena In-Ring)
- PlayStation: X.
- Xbox: A.
- Perform Orton’s DDT (Standing In Front of Cena)
- PlayStation: Circle to Grab, Left Joystick (Right) + X.
- Xbox: B to Grab, Left Joystick (Right) + A.
- Perform a Front Heavy Grapple
- Hit Cena With a Chair Twice (In-Ring)
- Attempt a Heavy Combo Attack
- Perform a Crowd Taunt
- Left on D-Pad.
- Perform a Front Light Attack (Cena In Corner)
- Attempt Randy Orton’s Punt Kick Finishing Move (Stored, In Corner, Cena Grounded)
- PlayStation: R2 + X (DO NOT HOLD).
- Xbox: RT + A (DO NOT HOLD).
- Pin Cena
And that, my friends and fellow fans, is how to complete all John Cena 2K Showcase objectives in WWE 2K23. If you’re looking for more on the game, though, the good news is you won’t have to go far. Be sure to check out our other guides and updates at the various links below.
- WWE 2K23 Reveals More Details on “Never Give Up” John Cena Showcase
- WWE 2K23: All Confirmed Superstar Roster Ratings
- All WWE 2K23 Showcase Matches and Rewards Listed
- Is WWE 2K23 Steam Deck Compatible? Answered
- WWE 2K23: All Confirmed Superstars & DLC Bonuses