How to Beat First Boss Fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Zhang Liang)

Bosses in any game are always meant to be the ultimate checklist of a player’s abilities. This means they bring powerful attacks, interesting mechanics, and an overall challenge that is higher than normal. That is no exception in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, with characters from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms making for formidable foes. If you are starting the game and looking for a guide to help you beat the first boss, Zhang Liang, in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you’re in the right place.

Defeating Zhang Liang, the First Boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The fight will be the conclusion of the first mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Village of Calamity. After making your way past all the initial enemies, learning about the various mechanics in play, you will eventually reach a clearing where it is clear that a boss awaits.

That boss is Zhang Liang, General of Man, which comes in two different phases to test your understanding of the combat system in the game.

Phase 1

Here, you will face Zhang Liang as he is, a man, albeit one holding a large mace. His general attack pattern is to smash with his mace, which makes it easy to learn the timing to deflect his attack. This will be good practise for the second phase, so be aggressive with your attacks, and deflect him constantly to wear him down.

Unleash your Fatal Strike when he runs out of Spirit, then repeat the process. Also, be sure to deflect his Critical Blow. This is when the boss glows red before attack, time it just before the attack hits you to inflict heavy Spirit damage to Zhang Liang. He will soon fall.

Phase 2

After defeating him in the human form, Zhang Liang consumes the Elixer and turn demonic. Now, beyond just smashing down with force, he will have new attacks using his tail as well. At range, his tail can be dangerous, and he will summon rock pillars that shoot out in front of him. Both attacks can be deflected, so take some time to learn the timing.

As usual, be sure to keep up your defense with deflections, while constantly attacking with normal attacks, Martial Arts, and Fatal Strikes. The end will come when the game prompts you to summon the Divine Beast, so do that and finish the fight.

Now that you are caught up on how to beat the first boss, Zhang Liang, in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you are ready for more. Do check out our guides on details like how to play co-op multiplayer and how to force a pause in the game. You can also see other related content below, and for everything else, you can search Twinfinite.

