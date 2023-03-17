How Many Seasons of Shadow and Bone Will There Be?

Image Source: Netflix

While the first season of Shadow and Bone followed mainly one book, the newest season includes events and details from five books, which might make it confusing to understand the future of the show. Down below, we’ll tell you what we know regarding how many seasons of Shadow and Bone there will be.

Will There Be More Seasons of Shadow and Bone? Explained

To be completely frank: right now, it’s unclear. So far there are two seasons of Shadow and Bone and there’s no confirmation on the future of the show, including an official announcement of the renewal for season 3.

Shadow and Bone is based on several books by Leigh Bardugo, including the original trilogy (Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising), its spin-off duology (Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom) and its sequel duology (King of Scars and Rule of Wolves), as well as companion volumes The Language of Thorns, Demon in the Wood and The Lives of Saints.

The first season explores the events of Shadow and Bone while introducing characters from Six of Crows, and the second one adapts parts of Siege and Storm and of Ruin and Rising, events from Crooked Kingdom and hints at events from Six of Crows and King of Scars.

While there’s nothing confirmed, it would make sense to have at least another season to bring the complete story of the last book of the trilogy to the screen, which was the original plan of the showrunner Eric Heisserer. At the time of writing, we’ll have to wait and see.

This is all we know regarding how many seasons of Shadow and Bone there will be. Before you go, check out our other content related to the show here at Twinfinite.

