What Are Amplifiers in Shadow and Bone? Answered

Image Source: Netflix

In the Shadow and Bone Grishaverse, there’s a lot of talk about Grishas and their Amplifiers in season 2 of the Netflix series. In order to fully understand what’s going on in the series and books, you’ll need to be aware of what Grisha’s Amplifiers are. Once you know what they are and how they work, you’ll be more immersed in the story and plot of Shadow and Bone. Here’s what you need to know about Amplifiers in Shadow and Bone.

Shadow and Bone Amplifiers Explained

Amplifiers are items that are used to increase a Grisha’s small science power. These items all generally come first from living creatures and are taken as part of the creature’s remains, after they’ve been slain. The most common examples of animal parts that have been used are scales and bones. Only the individual who slays the animal can obtain the Amplifier’s power.

According to Grishaverse lore, the first Grisha was Ilya Morozova who wanted to increase a Grisha’s power so they could better preserve themselves. He becomes known as the Bonesmith and uses Merzost and the bones from his fingers to create animals that will grant increased small science abilities to Grisha who obtain the body parts of these special animals.

Amplifiers are therefore rare, and there are also a few Amplifiers in human form, that can also be used to create more Amplifiers. As the Netflix series goes on, three main legendary creatures are revealed to be worthy Amplifiers; the Sea Whip, Firebird, and the Stag.

One of the main portrayals of a powerful Amplifier is a creature known as the Sea Whip, which is basically a dragon-like and serpent-like monster. In episode 2 of the second season, Alina searches for this beast and discovers it’s a dragon prince named Rusalye who has been transformed into his monstrous form forever. Once Alina helps slays the beast, she’s able to use its powers by fusing a pair of the Sea Whip’s scales into her body.

With the knowledge of Amplifiers in the Grishaverse, audiences can truly partake in the fully developing world and lore of the Shadow and Bone. If you’re a fan of magical systems, then you should be able to at least appreciate what the series brings to the table, especially if you’re interested in rough magic that’s connected to nature.

That does it for what Amplifiers are in Shadow and Bone. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show.

Related Posts