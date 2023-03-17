Who Plays Nikolai in Shadow and Bone? Answered

Image Source: Netflix

The second season of Shadow and Bone just premiered and with it came a fan-favorite character from the books, Nikolai Lantsov. If you think you’ve seen his face somewhere else, we’re going to clue you in on who plays Nikolai in Shadow and Bone below.

Who Is Cast as Nikolai in Shadow and Bone?

Patrick Gibson plays Nikolai. You might have seen the Irish actor in shows like The Tudors (2009) as son of Aske, The OA (2016-2019) in the role of Steve Winchell or The White Princess (2017) where he’s Prince Richard. Gibson also acted in quite a few movies, including In a Relationship (2018) and Tolkien (2019).

In Shadow and Bone, he’s Nikolai Lantsov, also known as Prince of Ravka, Sobachka or Too-Clever Fox, the younger son of king Alexander III and queen Tatiana. However, the legitimacy of his birth has been questioned his entire life. With more to him than meets the eye, the royal chose to serve in the infantry of the First Army among common soldiers, instead of taking an officer’s commission. While he is no Grisha, he’s an important ally for Alina in defeating the Darkling.

Besides Patrick Gibson as Nikolai, in season 2 of the show we can spot new additions such as Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat, Deadpool 2) as Tolya, Anna Leong Brophy (Ragdoll, Traces) as Tamar and Jack Wolfe (The Witcher, The Magic Flute) as Wylan.

Now you know who plays Nikolai in Shadow and Bone. Before you go, make sure you check our other content related to the show here at Twinfinite.

