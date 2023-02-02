Is the Next Witcher Book a Sequel? Answered

Image Source: Netflix

The Witcher began as a series of short stories and books written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The universe was so rich and unique that video games and a Netflix adaptation were created around the saga, telling the story of Geralt of Rivia. The writer has been doing the rounds and has answered some questions about the future of the franchise, being the most important is the next Witcher book is a sequel.

Will the Next Witcher Book Going to be a Prequel?

It has been stated that the next Witcher book will not be a sequel. Author Andrzej Sapkowski has said before that when he writes a new book, it will either be a prequel or a sidequel. He has said that, for him, the story concluded with 1999’s The Lady of the Lake, and that will always be the ending of The Witcher story.

Getting a new book is good news for all the fans, as it’s been almost ten years since Season of Storms was released. Sapkowski writing more Witcher stories would also benefit the video game players as it could mean new adventures and monsters to fight like Geralt of Rivia.

Now that you know the answer to is the next Witcher book a sequel, you can also check out all of the other content we’ve got regarding the franchises’ video game and TV content. That includes plenty of features, guides, and news that fans of the series will surely love.

