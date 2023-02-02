The Witcher Author’s Opinion on Netflix’s Show Is Amusingly Vague

Writer Andrzej Sapkowski was recently at the Taipei International Book Exhibition, where he was quizzed by Polish publication Dzieje about both his future plans with the book series and his thoughts on Netflix’s hugely popular but divisive adaptation. His response to both questions was typically vague, but it’s the response to the latter which is likely to draw a chuckle or two from fans.

Sapkowski kept it very brief, explaining that “I’ve seen better. I’ve seen worse.”

His non-answer is rather typical of his usual responses to such questions, but it must be said that it’s much less enthusiastic than the ones he gave when the show started. Has he changed his tune since the divisive response to Henry Cavil’s big exit and the departure from the source material that many fans have questioned? Perhaps.

Be it because he’s iffy on the Netflix adaptation or because he still has some adventures in mind for this universe, what looks certain is that Sapkowski’s relationship with Geralt of Rivia still has some chapters to tell. Indeed, Sapkowski released his last book in The Witcher saga, Season of Storms, ten years ago, and you’d have to go back another decade since The Witcher saga officially ended with The Lady of the Lake. All that has led many to wonder whether there are any more stories in the pipeline, but there’s good news on that front.

The author plans for future Witcher books. His when questioned on the matter was short and to the point: “They are in the plans.”

Although doesn’t offer any clarity on what those plans are, the author had a longer explanation back in 2018 that might show where his head is at.

Back then, he told the Polish Comic-Con fans:

“The story is complete, the saga has been concluded, so if by any chance I write something in The Witcher universe, and I sure have such intention, it would probably be something like a prequel or a sidequel. Not a sequel.”

