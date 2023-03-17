How Many Resident Evil Movies Are There? Answered

Image Credit: Marza Animation Planet and Netflix

The Resident Evil series is one of the most iconic horror games with numerous fans around the world. Unsurprisingly, it has inspired many movies and TV series, which have been received with mixed receptions at best. If you want to know how many Resident Evil movies you can watch, this article can answer that for you.

All Resident Evil Movies Listed

There are 10 Resident Evil movies, and they can be divided into three categories. Three films are set in the game universe, six are original movie series, and the last one is a reboot.

The movies based on the game series are all feature-length animated films that follow well-known characters, such as Leon S. Kennedy and Chris Redfield. No, you are not required to watch them if you want to play the games.

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

The Resident Evil original movie series was led by Paul W. S. Anderson, and it follows the story of a new character named Alice. You may see familiar faces in these films, but they are all supporting cast. The first film is quite faithful to the source material, but the rest have become their own thing.

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

The Reboot series only has one movie at the moment, but there may be more films in the future. It covers the events in the first and second games, and you will also see many popular characters here.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Hopefully, that answers your question about how many Resident Evil movies you can watch. Before leaving, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles below.

