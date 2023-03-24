How Long Resident Evil 4 Remake Is & How Many Chapters There Are

Image Source: Capcom

The original 2005 Resident Evil was a pretty long game, which was a departure for a series that had mostly consisted of shorter games that could be beaten in less than 10 hours on a first playthrough. With Capcom choosing to flesh certain story bits out this time around, your runtime may be a bit longer as well. Here’s how long Resident Evil 4 Remake is and how many chapters there are.

How Long It Takes to Beat Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are a total of 16 chapters in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and it took us about 14 hours to beat the game on Standard difficulty mode during our first playthrough.

During this playthrough, we completed most of the Merchant requests, tried to explore as much as possible, and also collected most of the treasures available in the game. It’s worth noting, though, that the playtime does not include deaths, of which there were quite a few.

We also spent quite a bit of time backtracking back and forth to make sure we didn’t miss anything, and there were also a couple of times where we had gotten stumped on a puzzle. Subsequent playthroughs will likely be a lot shorter than that once you know what to do and where to go, and once you’ve figured out a more efficient way of playing, your playtime will likely dip below 10 hours.

That’s all you need to know about how long it takes to beat Resident Evil 4 Remake and how many chapters there are. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

