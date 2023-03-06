Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy features many iconic settings and objects from the Harry Potter universe. However, not many people expect the Deathly Hallows to appear in the game, but show up, they do. If you are wondering how to get the Resurrection Stone in Hogwarts Legacy, this guide can tell you more about it.

Can You Keep the Resurrection Stone in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Deathly Hallows are perhaps the most powerful magical artifacts you will encounter during your playthrough. You can get the Resurrection Stone during Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial in Hogwarts Legacy, but you cannot keep it. During the trial, the game will allow you to use the power of the Hallows to defeat Death’s Shadows and find Niamh.

According to the lore, the Resurrection Stone has the ability to summon loved ones after they die, and it was believed to be created by Death as a gift to Cadmus Peverell. Some people think collecting all three Deathly Hallows will make you the Master of Death. Sadly, you can only use replicas of the magical objects in the game, not the real deal, so you won’t be able to test this myth.

The stone is the last Deathly Hallow you will receive during the main mission, and you will use it to resurrect Niamh for a short moment. Even though you manage to rouse her from death, the professor tells you that the artifact can only conjure a shadow of her former self before leading you to her Pensive room.

That is everything you need to know about how to get the Resurrection Stone in Hogwarts Legacy. We have more articles about the game below, so be sure to check them out before leaving.

