How to Get CQBR Assault Rifle & What Ammo It Uses in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can obtain new guns in Resident Evil 4 Remake in three ways: the Merchant’s shop, exploration, and completing challenges. Finding new weapons while exploring can pose quite a challenge since these firearms love to hide behind some sort of puzzle. If you want to know how you can get the CQBR Assault Rifle and what ammo it uses in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can answer those questions for you.

Obtaining CQBR Assault Rifle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can obtain the CQBR Assault Rifle through two methods. First, you can get it for free in the Library during Chapter 10. You can find it locked behind a Square Lock Box puzzle on the second floor where the key item, a Bunch of Keys, is located.

You won’t be able to unlock it during your first visit as Ashley since she does not have the key for the puzzle. However, the game will let you revisit this location as Leon, where he can handle the infected suits of armor and open the box. Here is the solution to the puzzle if you are curious:

If you miss your chance of getting this weapon for free, the game will allow you to purchase the firearm from the Merchant in Chapter 11. You may even get a 30 percent discount if you are playing on easier difficulties.

CQBR Assault Rifle Ammo in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The CQBR uses rifle ammo, which requires 10 gunpowder and one resource (L) to be crafted. Although the gun has a high Rate of Fire that is similar to the TMP, it does not use submachine gun ammo.

The CQBR Assault Rifle is a powerful weapon that can handle various tough monsters and bosses due to its rapid fire rate and high power. The firearm is also great at eliminating enemies from a distance, but be aware its damage will be reduced, so try to land headshots.

That is everything you need to know about how to get the CQBR Assault Rifle and what ammo it uses in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles below.

