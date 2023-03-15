Destiny 2: Best Machine Guns for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

There’s only a handful of options for machine guns in Destiny 2, but luckily there are some really good ones worth using in all game modes. To put in perspective which of these are really the ones you’ll want to use, we’ve come up with a list of the best machine guns in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, and Gambit in 2023.

Best Machine Guns in Destiny 2 PvE, PvP & Gambit (2023)

Circular Logic (Power, Strand) – Possible drop from completing activities on Neomuna.

(Power, Strand) – Possible drop from completing activities on Neomuna. Commemoration (Power, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

(Power, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Corrective Measure (Power, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass raid.

(Power, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass raid. Heir Apparent (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Obtained from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Obtained from Exotic Kiosk. Qullim’s Terminus (Power, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall raid.

(Power, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall raid. Retrofit Escapade (Power, Void) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph activities.

(Power, Void) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph activities. The Swarm (Power, Arc) – Obtained from completing Nightfalls when weapon is featured.

(Power, Arc) – Obtained from completing Nightfalls when weapon is featured. Thunderlord (Power, Arc, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Arc, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Xenophage (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Fixed Odds (Power, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Duality Dungeon.

Machine Guns in PvE have never been stronger, thanks to the massive buff they received when the Lightfall DLC arrived. Weapons such as Commemoration or Corrective Measure are popular thanks to their fantastic perk pool and excellent damage output, and they are a must-run gun to use in Void builds.

New additions include Circular Logic, the first-ever Strand LMG, and a returning weapon from year two, The Swarm. Circular Logic is a must-have for Strand Builds, as one of the new perks, Hatchling, and create Threadlings upon defeating enemies.

Even older Exotics like Thunderlord and Xenophage are still great choices for endgame content, especially Thunderlord for Arc 3.0 builds. Thunderlord is also being used as a primary DPS option against the new raid boss, Nezarec, from the Root of Nightmares raid. Overall, Machine guns in PvE are now a top-tier option for endgame activities, and builds.

For PvP, your best bet is going to be something harder hitting like Commemoration or Qullim’s Terminus, as they have better range, and pumping out bullets fast with a machine gun in PvP doesn’t really give you much of an advantage as heavy machine guns always just kill other guardians with a couple of headshots. You’d rather have the range and stability.

That’s all for our best machine guns in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit as of Lightfall. If you’re interested in learning more weapon recommendations, then check out all of the related articles we’ve got located right down below.

