Best Series 3 Marvel Snap Cards To Claim for Free, Ranked

Image Source: Second Dinner

Marvel Snap’s latest update allows players to claim a free Series 3 card every month, making it a whole lot easier to climb your way out of the earlier levels and experiment with some new decks. Even though you only get one free card a month, new cards will refresh every few hours, which gives you plenty of time to pick and choose which ones you should go for. In this case, it’s probably best to be prepared and know which cards to aim for before accidentally missing out on a pivotal addition to your deck. With so many options to select from, here are some of the best Series 3 cards in Marvel Snap.

13. Captain Marvel

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Captain Marvel is an excellent card to fall back on when you’re unsure where your opponent will make their next play. For those who have mostly pool 2 cards, she can go great in either a control or movement deck. Especially if she moves to Kraven to get that extra 2+ power. Pair her with a card that limits where the opponent can play such as Storm, and she’ll give you a great advantage.

12. Taskmaster

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Taskmaster can be an insanely powerful play if you follow him up after the right card. For those in early pool 3 or later, this card goes well with Red Skull and Venom, if you can get Venom to consume loads of power in turn 5. For those in early pool 3, place him down after Devil Dinosaur if you couldn’t pull Moon Girl early enough.

11. Dracula

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Apocalypse decks aren’t the same without Dracula. For maximum power, it’s best to place Dracula, Morbius, and Lockjaw in different locations and then go wild discarding cards, hopefully hitting Apocalypse as much as possible. It’s always a safe bet to play Lady Sif on Lockjaw to have the chance of hitting Apocalypse twice. At the end of the game, you’ll have an insanely strong Dracula that can’t be countered (unless they hit your Apocalypse with Leech, but let’s not talk about that.)

10. Doctor Doom

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Doctor Doom goes well in a variety of decks, including Patriot, Storm, and Sandman. With Doctor Doom, it’s great to limit locations where the opponent can play with Storm, or prevent them from playing multiple cards with Sandman. He’s also an all-around great card to play, especially when unfavorable locations like Flooded pop up.

9. Lockjaw

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Lockjaw can cause some serious damage if played in the right decks. It’s worth noting that he’s a 3-cost card, meaning he can slide into Silver Surfer decks, among others like Discard, Jubilee, and Thanos. He opens up the possibility of pulling the same card twice, which could give you loads of power if he pulls something like Ironheart, Silver Surfer, or Lady Sif in an Apocalypse deck.

8. Daredevil

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Daredevil goes so well with a lot of Series 2 cards, which makes him easily one of the best for an early Series 3 control deck. With Daredevil, you’ll never accidentally Hobgoblin yourself or lock down a location with Professor X while you’re unknowingly losing ever again.

7. Sera

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Even though Sera was nerfed, she still remains an impactful card to play on turn 5. The amount of cards you’re able to play with Sera makes her great in combination with Bishop. Now that Zabu was nerfed not long ago as well, Sera actually makes him worth playing again.

6. Wave

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Having the ability to play certain cards early is a huge game-changer, which is why Wave is great with cards like Sandman, Doctor Doom, Death, and She-Hulk. The Deathwave deck with She-Hulk is so powerful, it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s nerfed soon. Wave is also useful for getting down Doctor Doom even earlier and then following him up with Odin.

5. Absorbing Man

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Absorbing Man opens up the possibility of playing some of the most annoying cards twice, such as Spider-Man and Shang Chi. He can be used in a pinch by copying cards like Ironheart and Silver Surfer to have even more power, then finishing this off with Odin makes for a solid play. By being a 4-cost card, he can also be easily slid into a Zabu deck.

4. Patriot

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Patriot takes all of those useless cards with no abilities from Series 1 and 2 and turns them into one of the best decks in the game. Cyclops, Misty Knight, and Squirrel Girl paired with some Series 3 cards like Ultron and Doctor Doom make for a top-tier Patriot deck. If Ultron or Doom isn’t an option, then place Onslaught down to double Patriot’s power.

3. Wong

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Wong is such a strong card that it’s quite common for people to retreat after seeing him placed, especially if they don’t have counters for him (Enchantress, Rogue, Cosmo). Wong followed by Mystique makes for some of the deadliest combinations, but even without Mystique he’s still a huge powerhouse if finished off with Odin.

2. Mystique

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

Other than Mystique’s amazing combination with Wong (which is one of the best combos in the game) she also makes many other cards so much better, such as Cerebro, Patriot, or literally any other ongoing card to be honest. She can even be used for some unexpected plays, like having Klaw’s effect twice or copying Devil Dinosaur for even more power.

1. She-Hulk

Image Source: Second Dinner via Twinfinite

She-Hulk takes the first spot because she can fit into so many decks and really only has one counter, which is Leech. She also works fantastically with Series 2 cards like Sunspot, Infinaut, Moon Girl, and Devil Dinosaur. Of course, as mentioned earlier, the Deathwave deck got a whole lot better with the addition of She-Hulk, opening up the possibility of playing two She-Hulks and two Deaths if Moon Girl was used to duplicate them beforehand. Her versatility easily makes her one of the top cards to look out for.

Now that we’ve ranked the best Series 3 Marvel Snap Cards to claim for free, you’ll be better prepared to build a deck that strikes fear into the heart of your enemies!

Related Posts